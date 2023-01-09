How long do you think Biden’s team worked to schedule and set up this ‘photo op’ of Biden walking along in his aviators with border patrol along the border like he actually gives a damn or plans to do anything about it? Perfectly balanced, walking along, one apparently talking animatedly with his hands …

Great photo-op, Joe’s team.

Wanna bet they only walked far enough to get the shot?

Heh.

The White House photo op is next to the border wall. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/VBP4FiW5tE — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) January 9, 2023

So we guess you could say Biden went to the border. Sorta.

Look at POTUS’ team using their fancy photo in a tweet from Biden about how the problems at the border didn’t arise overnight.

Ummm … yeah, they did.

Our problems at the border didn’t arise overnight. And they won’t be solved overnight. But, we can come together to fix this broken system. We can secure the border and fix the immigration process to be orderly, fair, safe, and humane. pic.twitter.com/dtP6IAJZMR — President Biden (@POTUS) January 9, 2023

The only people buying this nonsense probably still think Biden was telling the truth when he said he was raised in a Puerto Rican household.

It didn’t go so great for ol’ Joe.

What a load of shameless, irresponsible crap 💩 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 9, 2023

What she said.

Oh, and she had receipts.

Easy to be a shameless liar when you know the media won’t hold you responsible or accountable for the lies.

Nothing is fixed overnight. But our problems at the border were exacerbated by your invitation to illegal immigrants. In blindly removing restrictions and barriers, you opened the flood gates and swamped our towns. Don't play hero now. Just get out of the way. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) January 9, 2023

How many illegal aliens did you meet with? How long did you stay? Oh, that’s right. You didn’t meet any, only stayed a couple of hours, and authorities cleaned up the El Paso streets before your visit so you could have your precious photo op. Fraud. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 9, 2023

Calling Biden a fraud is an insult to actual frauds.

It did "arrive" overnight. You made it. You are a liar and a traitor. #FJBiden — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) January 9, 2023

Quite the pivot, isn't it? What's next? Biden denounces the mRNA jabs? — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) January 9, 2023

We’re not holding our breath … UNLESS of course, he finds a way to blame Trump for the jabs then maybe.

Some fixer, lolhttps://t.co/O4h1ryySEl — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 9, 2023

GOOD GRAVY.

The border crisis was literally created over night… and it was created by Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/m2SuhJL0L8 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2023

Numbers don’t lie, President Pudding Pop.

And neither do photo-ops.

***

Related:

Lefties fall all over themselves blaming Republicans (no, seriously) for Brazilians storming congress

Steve Schmidt using the founding fathers to shame House Republicans for chanting ‘USA’ goes SO wrong

Bad Lip Reading sheds light on what Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz REALLY said on the floor (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership