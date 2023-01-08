As news breaks about Brazilians who support their former president storming congress our pals on the Left are front and center blaming Republicans and Trump for it.

Read that again.

This is happening in another COUNTRY but somehow, someway, this is Trump’s fault.

HAAAAAAA

Take a gander through some of the more asinine comments we pulled from the trend.

You KNEW CNN would be included, right?

*sigh*

Oh, it gets dumber.

So he’s not blaming Republicans here … but if you look more closely at his tweets:

You know the face you make when you’re at the store and the person at the front of the line pulls out a handful of coupons AND a checkbook? Yup, just made that face.

Fascinating how so many of these folks despise when ‘the people’ push back against the government. Oh, they like it when the people who are pushing back agree with them, otherwise, it’s thugs and insurrection.

Blaming Republicans for Brazilians ‘storming their congress’. We got nothin’.

Awww, so this guy is using Brazil to make passive-aggressive threats.

What a sweetie.

Oh look, Wajahat Ali said something stupid.

We’re shocked.

NPR.

The stupid is thick out there today, folks.

Wear your boots.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

