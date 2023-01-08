As news breaks about Brazilians who support their former president storming congress our pals on the Left are front and center blaming Republicans and Trump for it.

Read that again.

This is happening in another COUNTRY but somehow, someway, this is Trump’s fault.

BREAKING: Bolsonaro supporters break into the National Congress in Brazil pic.twitter.com/EHyEbqf2FE — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2023

Video captured supporters of former president #Bolsonaro smashing their way into the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. The building is the official office of the president. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/Ove6rbaguO — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2023

AOC needs special protection today. Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, I don’t want her to ‘die’ again. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 8, 2023

HAAAAAAA

Take a gander through some of the more asinine comments we pulled from the trend.

You KNEW CNN would be included, right?

"It looks very, very close to what happened to the United States on January 6th." Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers and gained access to Brazil's congressional building, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, images show. pic.twitter.com/iGOi9U01wY — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2023

*sigh*

Oh, it gets dumber.

brazil with their january 8 moment, as bolsonaro supporters storm congress and presidential palace in brasilia. a day of national shame for brazil. no impact on the legitimate transfer of power to lula. pic.twitter.com/9J66J0LbOt — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 8, 2023

So he’s not blaming Republicans here … but if you look more closely at his tweets:

two years after the jan 6 insurrection in the us, violent bolsonaro supporters claim legitimate election rigged, storm into brazil’s congress. pic.twitter.com/Y23iS5dciV — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 8, 2023

Brazil I’m very sorry we keep sending you our worst ideas — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) January 8, 2023

You know the face you make when you’re at the store and the person at the front of the line pulls out a handful of coupons AND a checkbook? Yup, just made that face.

From the Trump/Far Right playbook, when democracy (ie ordinary people voting even when you make it difficult for them to vote) doesn’t go your way, then storm the Parliament/Capitol/Court This time in Brazil where Bolsonaro’s thugs are in actionpic.twitter.com/00zzPVegaC — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 8, 2023

Fascinating how so many of these folks despise when ‘the people’ push back against the government. Oh, they like it when the people who are pushing back agree with them, otherwise, it’s thugs and insurrection.

I hope Republicans are watching what's happening right now in Brazil and recognize that their feckless inability to condemn Trump for January 6 (not to mention complicity in his scheme) has allowed far-right insurrectionism to spread across the world. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 8, 2023

Blaming Republicans for Brazilians ‘storming their congress’. We got nothin’.

Fascism & political violence are contagious. Like Trump, Bolsonaro has refused to accept Brazil’s election results & has placed himself above his country with disastrous effects. We must stamp out this anti-democratic movement in the US & around the world. https://t.co/aXtUL3Dqyr — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) January 8, 2023

Awww, so this guy is using Brazil to make passive-aggressive threats.

What a sweetie.

The MAGA extremism goes global. Meanwhile Bolsanaro chilling in Florida. Can't make it up. Live Updates: Brazil Election Protesters Storm Government Offices https://t.co/vlZPeArycE — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 8, 2023

Oh look, Wajahat Ali said something stupid.

We’re shocked.

Supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Brazil's congress — one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in. https://t.co/YK3LPd5Eso — NPR (@NPR) January 8, 2023

NPR.

The similarity in Brazil to Jan 6 is not a coincidence. The Brazilian right and especially far-right have long looked up to and modeled themselves after the US right. No one had to tell them to copy Trump. — Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) January 8, 2023

The stupid is thick out there today, folks.

Wear your boots.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

