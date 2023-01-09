As Twitchy readers know, Limited Run Games fired an employee for following Right-leaning accounts.

No, really.

And they did it at the request of an account called ‘Purple Tinker hates Elon’.

No, really again.

Today, they’ve been trying to tweet as if it’s business as usual … locking down replies which means people are just quote-tweeting them but whatever makes them feel better.

Continue? 10…9…8… Pre-orders for Konami Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection on PS4 & Switch end this Sunday! Standard, Classic & Ultimate Editions available. Secure your copy today: https://t.co/CRn0ZqdJDA pic.twitter.com/ByIdtw9FQZ — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 9, 2023

ICYMI—An extraordinary adventure with a magical interface ✨ Pre-orders for the LOOM PC Collector's Edition open on Friday at 10am ET and run for 6 weeks. Learn More + Wishlist: https://t.co/PIA7FuFOrr pic.twitter.com/YLKcwXOY8w — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 9, 2023

After this story broke on Twitter, we were seeing rumblings about the account that actually ‘tattled’ on the employee for following Right-leaning accounts and demanding they be fired. Interestingly enough, we found the person who complained had deleted their Twitter account …

How brave.

Unfortunately for this person, people grabbed plenty of screenshots and had all sorts of interesting info to share. Like creepy AF tweets about things that many people would feel are inappropriate for an adult to send out.

Take a gander:

The tweets about statutory rape are the most disconcerting… right?

And they CAVED to this person?

REALLY?!

Oh, there’s more.

During the Boston Attack there was a issue by the ex-cofounder. pic.twitter.com/6iKbZDRvBu — Arenero🪅 (@sandblasthome) January 9, 2023

And then there’s all of this from Datareacer:

Here's the CEO of Limited Run Games who fired an employee bc she followed Gina Carano, Blaire White, & Libs of TikTok. Douglas Bogart (he/him) says people should only be allowed to post their personal opinions if you're a woke liberal. pic.twitter.com/sMq1964Eto — Datareacer (@Dataracer117) January 8, 2023

And again, there’s more.

Purple Tinker is the founder of BronyCon & the trans actvist responsible for this. Bronys are adult My Little Pony fans into fury cosplay & pornagraphic cartoon art. They had multiple Pedophiles in their community, and one tried to abduct an 11 yearold girl at a 2014 BronyCon. pic.twitter.com/mgdSglPXa3 — Datareacer (@Dataracer117) January 8, 2023

Meeeeeeep.

Keep going.

Purple Tinker stalked, doxxed, and threatened to murder another Brony for 2 years. She sent her stalking victim child rape porn. She defended pedophilia. A very long account w/ 100s of recipts is on Tumblr. This is who Limited Run Games fired a girl for *being conservative.* pic.twitter.com/Ei8zkHJ107 — Datareacer (@Dataracer117) January 8, 2023

Way to go, Limited Games.

Seriously.

Let's recap: Purple Tinker sent child rape porn, defends pedophilia & statutory rape, doxxes, stalks, makes death threats, and founded a My Little Pony convention circuit that had Pedophiles running rampant.@LimitedRunGames give Kara Lynne her job back and apologize, publicly. pic.twitter.com/sJFKjzOXtu — Datareacer (@Dataracer117) January 8, 2023

And yet they fired their own employee because she followed right-leaning accounts.

Wow.

Not a great look, guys. Like, at all.

We went to look through the archive of this account as well and folks … we have no words.

Ok, so we have LOTS AND LOTS of words, but none that we can write even on Twitchy. Also, most of the tweets we looked through did not feel appropriate for this piece BUT we found a couple, one from her bragging about getting this employee fired and the other … yeah.

Then we went to the co-founder’s timeline (Douglas (Dougie) Bogart) to see if he had any comment on what they’ve done here and guess what? His account is locked.

Because that doesn’t make them look even worse or anything.

They fired an employee for following a jewish woman, an asian man and a transwoman in the name of "…foster[ing] a positive and safe environment…" 🤣🤣 You seriously can't make this shit up…. https://t.co/1MSNJRq0fV pic.twitter.com/VdafLt0opY — Anti Oomer-Gray Nunya Bees-Niss (@_2plus2makes4_) January 9, 2023

We’ll keep an eye on this- stay tuned.

***

Related:

Matt Taibbi BUSTS WaPo NOW claiming there was little Russia Twitter troll ‘influence’ on ’16 election

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Marc Elias for threatening to sue OH for IMPROVING election security and BOOM

Self-described fat VEGAN Leftist’s thread pushing to eradicate ‘obese’ cuz it’s a slur goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership