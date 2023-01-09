Imagine throwing a hissyfit because your state wants you to legally prove who you are before you vote. It has been an ongoing debate between the Right and Left for decades now, the idea that we would DARE ask someone to verify their identity before taking part in one of the most important ‘civic duties’ we have as Americans. Take, for example, this Rowland gent complaining about Ohio actually IMPROVING its election security.

NOT A PHOTO ID! THE HORROR! THE TERROR!

It’s beyond ridiculous we’re still having this stupid argument. Just get an ID.

Seriously.

Marc ‘Russian collusion hoax’ Elias was quick to jump in and threaten to sue Ohio.

Marc is a toad. Sorry, not sorry.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to chime in and drop him:

Trending

What she said.

The soft bigotry of low expectations is strong with Elias and his Lefty pals.

Elias would know.

Oh, that’s right …

Yup.

We have other nicknames for Marc in mind, but this one works well.

***

Related:

Self-described fat VEGAN Leftist’s thread pushing to eradicate ‘obese’ cuz it’s a slur goes SO wrong

Biden’s obvious photo-op along the southern border BACKFIRES in a spectacularly painful (hilarious) way

Lefties fall all over themselves blaming Republicans (no, seriously) for Brazilians storming congress

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Marc EliasMollie HemingwayOhioVoter IDVoting