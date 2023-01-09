Imagine throwing a hissyfit because your state wants you to legally prove who you are before you vote. It has been an ongoing debate between the Right and Left for decades now, the idea that we would DARE ask someone to verify their identity before taking part in one of the most important ‘civic duties’ we have as Americans. Take, for example, this Rowland gent complaining about Ohio actually IMPROVING its election security.

BREAKING: Ohioans will now need photo ID to vote under bill Gov Mike DeWine just signed, and military voters et al have fewer days to get their ballots mailed back

AND mandated oil and gas drilling OK'd for state parks, other lands – DeWine says it doesn't much change current law — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) January 6, 2023

NOT A PHOTO ID! THE HORROR! THE TERROR!

It’s beyond ridiculous we’re still having this stupid argument. Just get an ID.

Seriously.

Marc ‘Russian collusion hoax’ Elias was quick to jump in and threaten to sue Ohio.

Ohio will be sued. Stand by. https://t.co/POQGIuroKz — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 6, 2023

Marc is a toad. Sorry, not sorry.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to chime in and drop him:

Marc Elias, who ran the Russia collusion hoax, and who also ran the operation to destabilize the 2020 election, says he will sue over Ohio law to improve election security in that state. https://t.co/stVYw9tAVo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 8, 2023

What she said.

LOL Ohio will be sued, he says. Because IDs are racist, he says. Because black people are too incompetent to get IDs, he says. pic.twitter.com/RPkuNI8NTm — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 8, 2023

The soft bigotry of low expectations is strong with Elias and his Lefty pals.

Opposing voter ID laws on the basis of racism is fundamentally racist. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 7, 2023

Having to show ID must be really inconvenient when you wear a clown costume with long packets. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 7, 2023

Elias would know.

Indiana's law was upheld. Florida's too. What's the basis for overturning? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 9, 2023

Oh, that’s right …

like clockwork, the john edwards of election law is rolling into town — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 6, 2023

Yup.

Those who want voter fraud hate the idea of voter ID — Scott Mason (@hypnoksa) January 7, 2023

Marc “Frivolous” Elias. — Lukas Coates (@LLV24) January 7, 2023

We have other nicknames for Marc in mind, but this one works well.

