Democrats don’t really want to ‘SEE’ immigrants.

That must be the case since they worked so hard in El Paso, TX to make sure Biden didn’t see what was really going on with illegal immigrants and the border … otherwise, why did they ‘clean up’ their mess? You’d think if they really wanted to address what is happening along our southern border they’d have wanted Biden to see everything.

But at the end of the day, we all know Biden’s visit was more of a photo-op than actually working on any sort of a plan to stop the leaking border. Pradheep Shanker put together a fairly short but spot-on thread:

Literally @whcos and @POTUS, after visiting the border without meeting a single illegal immigrant, after El Paso cleaned out the immigrant Hoovervilles and the welcome center was scrubbed of any evidence of illegal immigrants… pic.twitter.com/Z0gS59I73Y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2023

WHOOHOO!

They went to the border.

It was pointless and meaningless, and they don’t intend to do anything but use it for campaigning but still … THEY WENT.

This is literally what Democrats think of immigrants: they don't want to see them. They want to have them flood southern states, but don't want to deal with them personally. Biden proved that. Don't believe me? Ask the mayors of NYC and Chicago. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2023

Notice how much they all lose their minds when illegal immigrants are shipped to literal sanctuary cities … they freak out. BUT it’s AOK for them to flood the southern border because out of sight, out of mind.

Or something.

And these same clowns that opposed the border wall, still oppose the border wall, refuse to complete the wall…now have him triumphantly walking in front of the border wall. Liars. All of them. https://t.co/IFYUwpzEkd — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2023

Calling them liars is putting it nicely.

Self-serving, pandering, lying, a-holes is how we’d have put it.

Ahem.

The fact the city of El Paso cleaned up the town and ran the illegal aliens out so Biden could do his tour makes me think we should move our National Guard a little bit East. Let the aliens take over El Paso, but contain them from moving further into the US. — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) January 9, 2023

As planned, now they will just move on as there are now no issues at the border “as demonstrated” by the White House and confirmed by CNN — Lift Off (@inloworbit) January 9, 2023

They’ll claim they SAW IT FIRSTHAND AND EVERYTHING.

Mayorkas has repeatedly lied that the border is secure, so now they have visual "proof"…

"I don't see immigrants lying in the streets or stuffed into shelters in any of these pictures, do you?" said the Press Secretary at the briefing as Sec. Mayorkas nodded approvingly. — Scott (@BadName717) January 9, 2023

People will buy those lies though. — F. Mule (@BarefootMusings) January 9, 2023

Democrats will.

Yes.

