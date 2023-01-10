Joe Biden is a liar.

He’s truly the liar of all liars.

In a world like DC that is built by liars, he is one of the most proficient liars of them all … which says a lot (and ain’t one of it any good). And while we all know Biden’s a liar, seeing some of the biggies like these in a thread of 21 is pretty damn frightening?

Entertaining?

Infuriating?

All of the above?

Check this out:

Rode in one.

Once.

50 years ago.

Did not drive one.

Keep going.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Was this like the one time he claimed he watched TV with FDR?

Kitchen fire. No injuries.

Dude.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA

Just have to laugh.

This one is especially gross.

It just gets worse and worse.

Wait … the guy who has spent 50 years in politics didn’t actually work for a lumber company? We’re shocked.

He did, however, hang out with a bunch of racists.

Just sayin’.

*sigh*

Making it a LIE.

BUT IT WAS CLIMATE CHANGE AND STUFF.

Not one single class.

Lied about his great-grandpop.

Woof.

The lies should at least line up a little bit, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But did they work in the lumber yard? Mine coal?

Cripes.

This is just painful.

Never.

Happened.

No words.

So is he lying? Or is he too damn old to remember what is and isn’t a lie?

Maybe we should just embrace the power of AND.

***

***

