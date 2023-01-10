Joe Biden is a liar.

He’s truly the liar of all liars.

In a world like DC that is built by liars, he is one of the most proficient liars of them all … which says a lot (and ain’t one of it any good). And while we all know Biden’s a liar, seeing some of the biggies like these in a thread of 21 is pretty damn frightening?

Entertaining?

Infuriating?

All of the above?

Check this out:

🧵 THREAD: 21 MADE-UP STORIES BIDEN HAS TOLD ABOUT HIMSELF AS PRESIDENT. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

1. Biden claimed — on multiple occasions — he “used to drive” an 18-wheeler. Biden **rode** in an 18-wheeler once nearly 50 years ago. He’s never driven one.https://t.co/o7Za8LaR4J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Rode in one.

Once.

50 years ago.

Did not drive one.

Keep going.

2. Biden claimed multiples times he spoke to the “inventor” of insulin. Multiple scientists are credited with discovering insulin; two died before Biden was born and there is no evidence Biden met the others. https://t.co/LJtBwkxeG5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Was this like the one time he claimed he watched TV with FDR?

3. Biden claimed he “had a house burn down with my wife in it” and said they “almost lost a couple firefighters.” In 2005, Biden’s house had a “small” fire that was contained to the kitchen and “there were no injuries.”https://t.co/smEweQxg4E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Kitchen fire. No injuries.

Dude.

4. Biden claimed he was “raised in the Puerto Rican community” of Delaware. There is no evidence of this, of course. In Delaware in 1970, only 2,154 people — 0.39% of the state population — were of Puerto Rican descent. https://t.co/OAziqOd0es — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Just have to laugh.

5. Biden said he remembered “spending time” and “going to” the Tree of Life synagogue after the 2018 shooting. The synagogue said Biden never visited.https://t.co/9z0C8jo0fl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

This one is especially gross.

6. Biden claimed he served as a “liaison” to Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the Six-Day War. Biden was in law school during the war and Meir wasn’t even prime minister.https://t.co/c5k0UvApj7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

It just gets worse and worse.

7. Biden claimed his “first job offer” came from Boise Cascade, an Idaho lumber company. The company said they have “no record of President Biden’s application or of him having worked for the company.”https://t.co/xLYMpUa1z9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Wait … the guy who has spent 50 years in politics didn’t actually work for a lumber company? We’re shocked.

8. Biden claimed “the first time” he “got arrested” was at a civil rights protest. There is no evidence Biden has ever been arrested and he was not a civil rights activist.https://t.co/NqZoxg7DVj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

He did, however, hang out with a bunch of racists.

Just sayin’.

9. Biden claimed that he had a conversation with an Amtrak conductor in 2012 or 2013 about traveling over 1 million miles on Air Force Two. The conductor retired in 1993, passed away in 2014, and Biden didn’t reach 1 million miles on AF2 until 2015.https://t.co/92RvdxUtFc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

*sigh*

10. Biden claimed he “was appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965.” There is no record of Biden being nominated to the Naval Academy, and Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 — making it impossible.https://t.co/2kVar3COyI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Making it a LIE.

11. Biden claimed oil refinery pollution is the reason “I and so damn many other people I grew up have cancer.” Biden doesn’t have cancer. He *had* skin cancer, but the cause was sun exposure — not pollution. https://t.co/cKFXXoZNCp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

BUT IT WAS CLIMATE CHANGE AND STUFF.

12. Biden frequently claims to have been a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania after being VP. Biden didn’t teach a single class.https://t.co/SJyp6rA5nh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Not one single class.

13. Biden claimed his “great-grandpop was” a coal miner — something he has been saying for decades. He wasn’t.https://t.co/qbKkOW64V5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Lied about his great-grandpop.

14. Biden said after he was elected VP, he awarded his Uncle Frank with a Purple Heart. Biden’s uncle — who was not a Purple Heart recipient — died in 1999 and Biden wasn’t elected VP until 2008.https://t.co/QmZWvxx3c6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Woof.

The lies should at least line up a little bit, right?

15. Biden claimed he hit a ball 368 feet “off the wall” at his second Congressional baseball game. Biden actually went 0-2, according to a 1974 newspaper article. pic.twitter.com/dXbPJJrfEP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

16. Biden claimed his grandfather was an “All-American football player” at Santa Clara University. Santa Clara and NCAA records show no evidence of Biden’s grandfather being an All-American. pic.twitter.com/sQbpTMT3se — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

But did they work in the lumber yard? Mine coal?

17. Biden claimed he “could have been an All-American” football player. Biden played on the *freshman* football team for part of *one* semester in college. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/rgBhoddAwp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Cripes.

18. Biden claimed he almost walked on to an NFL team and thought he “could make it in the pros.” There is no evidence of this. Again, Biden barely played any college football. pic.twitter.com/YgejcjFFcQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

This is just painful.

19. Biden claimed he was “shot at” overseas — something he also lied about in 2007. It never happened.https://t.co/kX424rAwhE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

Never.

Happened.

20. Biden said that when he was a County Council member, a woman once asked him to remove a dead dog from her lawn — but instead of removing it, Biden claimed he left it on her doorstep. When Biden told the same story a year earlier, he said he removed it ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2MiWKOWQwU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

No words.

21. Biden repeatedly claimed he was “involved” in the civil rights movement. None of that is remotely true. Biden even admitted in 1987 he was “not an activist.”pic.twitter.com/ijty46nY83 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

So is he lying? Or is he too damn old to remember what is and isn’t a lie?

Maybe we should just embrace the power of AND.

