Standing up to a woke mob … now there’s something you don’t see every day.

According to peeps on Twitter, this is Kristan Hawkins, and she is a pro-life activist. It takes a serious pair to stand in front of a group of college students you KNOW is going to be combative and speak the truth. For example, that women have wombs and there are only two genders.

Watch this:

LOL.

Science and they can’t deal.

How very typical.

What’s not typical is someone standing up for what they believe no matter what. Huzzah.

And she doesn’t budge or seem at all rattled. Love it.

Standing up and yelling no.

HA!

No kidding.

Chefs, welders, nursing assistants, HVAC …

Sounds good.

That certainly seems to be their go-to.

Brain dead?

That reads.

True story.

***

***

