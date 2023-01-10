Standing up to a woke mob … now there’s something you don’t see every day.

According to peeps on Twitter, this is Kristan Hawkins, and she is a pro-life activist. It takes a serious pair to stand in front of a group of college students you KNOW is going to be combative and speak the truth. For example, that women have wombs and there are only two genders.

Watch this:

The absolute state of colleges. pic.twitter.com/u0YPK6Oteb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 10, 2023

LOL.

Science and they can’t deal.

How very typical.

What’s not typical is someone standing up for what they believe no matter what. Huzzah.

And she doesn’t budge or seem at all rattled. Love it.

And the worst is all the others crying”no” in agreement with the student. — Jayne (@JayneFornow) January 10, 2023

Standing up and yelling no.

If they can get people to believe that they can magically change your gender just by thinking that’s it’s so, imagine the things that they can convince them to DO. — Sledgehammer (@BarackObamaMarx) January 10, 2023

Suddenly I feel really lucky to be old guy. LMAO. Thank you. You made night. — Ace (@TastyWavesBro) January 10, 2023

When institutions are paid to fail… — Bill Smoke (@BillSmokeSix) January 10, 2023

Best commercial for trade school I've seen. — Rick (@RickCastleRock) January 10, 2023

HA!

No kidding.

Chefs, welders, nursing assistants, HVAC …

Sounds good.

Love the audience reactions. You can see a lot of these kids trying to remain expressionless. Must be hard to be in college anymore. — Dan burke (@Danburk64066362) January 10, 2023

If I scream loud enough and shake my head vigorously it will change reality 🙄 — Em 🇨🇦 (@Emstar33) January 10, 2023

That certainly seems to be their go-to.

I feel like I am watching a zombie movie — Arielle (@k_vanua) January 10, 2023

Brain dead?

That reads.

True story.

***

