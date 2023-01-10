Guess there’s only so much we can expect from someone The View considers a conservative.

But this? Woof.

So much woof.

Woof is the new ‘yikes,’ just FYI. At least it is for this editor. Yesterday, news broke about some of Biden’s classified documents during his time as Vice President being found at his former office. This likely wouldn’t have been major news if they hadn’t you know, raided Trump’s home over classified documents.

In case you were wondering YES, everything is stupid.

And speaking of which, Alyssa Farah Griffin tweeted this:

My take: it’s wrong & poses a risk to national security when anyone mishandles classified documents. Otherwise, waiting for the facts to play out. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 9, 2023

And this.

Oh, and spare me your outrage over Biden if you didn’t also critique Trump’s mishandling of classified docs. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 9, 2023

‘Spare her your outrage …’ as she turns off replies.

Nothing spares outrage like making it impossible for people to respond to you.

Heh.

Guess how this went over.

Head grifter just spins fake narrative! https://t.co/JTnQqkIOxX — Cole Wilson (@CWilson_2727) January 10, 2023

Seem to recall the entire media industrial complex, half of DC, and most of Hollyweird not worrying about any facts playing out when Trump’s place was raided. https://t.co/oFt3ehYtVV — Darth_Argh (@Darth_Argh) January 10, 2023

Crazy, right?

Unless it has to do with a conservative like Trump..then facts don’t matter do they 🤡 https://t.co/T49DK95dUW — Cherie Vinson ✝️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️ (@CherieVinson22) January 10, 2023

My take: something safe that downplays the Democratic violator (even though the offense is worse) and slams Republicans so I can safely keep my place as the token conservative on a lib propaganda show https://t.co/ZahVlnqn4i — charlie (@bbqchucken) January 10, 2023

Kinda sorta what this looks like.

Yup.

Did you "wait for the facts to play out" when it came to Trump and documents (which he has the power to declassify)? Genuinely asking. https://t.co/HGER1AXGF9 — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) January 10, 2023

We’re going to guess, no, she did not.

Otherwise, there is no way she’d be The View’s chosen conservative.

Wouldn’t hold your breath.

***

***

