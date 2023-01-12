Someone close to Eric Swalwell (Fang Fang maybe?) should tell him you never EVER take a selfie holding a sign. You’d think after what happened when Michelle Obama did this many years ago (memes for DAYS at her expense) people would know better.

But nope.

And thank goodness because LOL.

This was ALMOST as funny as that time Eric farted on national television. Almost.

New meme format just dropped pic.twitter.com/NygacUOc70 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 12, 2023

And away we go.

Heh.

Seeing two distinct themes here.

BA HA HA HA HA HA

We can only guess what this one says.

And we’re going to guess it AIN’T good.

Funny, but not good … for Eric.

pic.twitter.com/qQ2dweKIxY — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 12, 2023

We see what they did here.

He does it to himself. pic.twitter.com/8Ui47qXRKb — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 12, 2023

Yup, he does.

His daily motivation pic.twitter.com/Drne66GKux — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) January 12, 2023

Laughed at this one far harder than we expected.

Never.

Unless you WANT people to make an entire thread dragging and making fun of you.

***

Related:

Paul Sperry shares DAMNING details about how Adam Schiff tried SILENCING his J6 whistleblower stories

BRUTAL thread of 21 blatant lies Biden has told (some more than once) an enlightening MUST-read

Pro-life activist stands up to room full of WOKE college students about gender and WOW (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!