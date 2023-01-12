Someone close to Eric Swalwell (Fang Fang maybe?) should tell him you never EVER take a selfie holding a sign. You’d think after what happened when Michelle Obama did this many years ago (memes for DAYS at her expense) people would know better.

But nope.

And thank goodness because LOL.

This was ALMOST as funny as that time Eric farted on national television. Almost.

And away we go.

Heh.

Seeing two distinct themes here.

BA HA HA HA HA HA

We can only guess what this one says.

And we’re going to guess it AIN’T good.

Funny, but not good … for Eric.

We see what they did here.

Yup, he does.

Laughed at this one far harder than we expected.

Never.

Unless you WANT people to make an entire thread dragging and making fun of you.

***

***

