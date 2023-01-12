Guess Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn’t like anyone questioning the science … which is like part of science but whatever. We’ve seen people melt down over the past few years (yes, few years) when anyone dared push back against whatever the accepted ‘science’ of the day was, but man oh man, Neil came unglued.

Watch this:

This is gold. Neil DeGrasse Tyson losing it in regard to questioning the vaccine pic.twitter.com/T0BsGWIDfG — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) January 10, 2023

There’s a system in place that’s the system in place and so that’s the system. In place.

What? Could Neil say more without really saying anything?

We’re almost embarrassed for this guy.

Almost.

He comes across as that crazy old man down the street who yells at kids when they get too close to his yard. Or believe in Santa Claus.

There is a system in place for testing and approving vaccines. However, that system was not used. The COVID-19 vaccines bypassed years of testing that would normally have been required. — Aldis Ozols 🇦🇺 Official Source (@ozols_aldis) January 10, 2023

The itty bitty part of "The System" was the really corrupt part that favored Gov and Pharma. — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) January 10, 2023

Word.

I cant believe @neiltyson actually believes this new, experimental vaccine technology was reviewed & scrutinized like previous vaccines. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) January 11, 2023

DeGrasse attempting to defend the indefensible. — Runs With Scissors (@itssteveyall) January 11, 2023

It’s what he does best.

Why is he shaking? — Merissa Hansen🇺🇸 (@merissahansen17) January 11, 2023

Because he’s shocked, SHOCKED WE SAY, that anyone would dare question THE SCIENCE in his presence.

Please note we refrained from making a ‘he’s been boosted too much’ joke here.

Ahem.

Yes hahahah “follow the science” = do exactly as you’re told and don’t expect consistency. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) January 11, 2023

Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s entire argument: pic.twitter.com/C5dhe7M6ti — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) January 11, 2023

All too accurate … and sad.

Just like this interview.

***

***

