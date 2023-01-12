Guess Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn’t like anyone questioning the science … which is like part of science but whatever. We’ve seen people melt down over the past few years (yes, few years) when anyone dared push back against whatever the accepted ‘science’ of the day was, but man oh man, Neil came unglued.

Watch this:

There’s a system in place that’s the system in place and so that’s the system. In place.

What? Could Neil say more without really saying anything?

We’re almost embarrassed for this guy.

Almost.

He comes across as that crazy old man down the street who yells at kids when they get too close to his yard. Or believe in Santa Claus.

Word.

It’s what he does best.

Because he’s shocked, SHOCKED WE SAY, that anyone would dare question THE SCIENCE in his presence.

Please note we refrained from making a ‘he’s been boosted too much’ joke here.

Ahem.

All too accurate … and sad.

Just like this interview.

***

***

Tags: COVIDNeil deGrasse Tysonvaccine