During a fairly brief spin session this morning, President Biden answered a total of one question related to news that classified documents were found at the Biden Penn Center as well as in his garage in Wilmington. Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that it’s not as if the documents were out near the street, because they were safely locked in the garage along with his Corvette.

How secure is Biden’s garage? A 2020 @JoeBiden tweet with a video helps provide a clue:

Are the classified docs in those boxes in the background? You make the call:

It can’t get more “secure” than that!

Maybe somebody can ask Biden what was in those boxes.

It seems like only yesterday when Biden slammed Trump as being irresponsible for having classified documents locked in a room at Mar-a-Lago:

Nobody does projection like Joe Biden.

