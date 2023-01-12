During a fairly brief spin session this morning, President Biden answered a total of one question related to news that classified documents were found at the Biden Penn Center as well as in his garage in Wilmington. Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that it’s not as if the documents were out near the street, because they were safely locked in the garage along with his Corvette.

Don't worry about the classified documents everyone… Biden kept them locked in his garage… and as you're all aware, a garage is basically the most secure place in all of the world. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 12, 2023

How secure is Biden’s garage? A 2020 @JoeBiden tweet with a video helps provide a clue:

Joe Biden may have Tweeted out a picture of the classified documents “securely” stored in his garage beside his corvette. pic.twitter.com/puI4SE0NKk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 12, 2023

Are the classified docs in those boxes in the background? You make the call:

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

It can’t get more “secure” than that!

Here’s a shot of Joe Biden’s “locked” GARAGE where he was hiding classified documents. pic.twitter.com/QcxfTZdaMx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2023

Maybe somebody can ask Biden what was in those boxes.

And that's what Biden considered a safe place to keep classified documents. https://t.co/m1VHxnJuyD pic.twitter.com/Ema2xHvhsI — Rene Garcia (@Rgaloz07) January 12, 2023

It seems like only yesterday when Biden slammed Trump as being irresponsible for having classified documents locked in a room at Mar-a-Lago:

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: "How [could] anyone … be that irresponsible?" pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

Nobody does projection like Joe Biden.

***

***

