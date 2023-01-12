As you now know, a second batch of classified documents has been found in President Biden’s Wilmington garage:

During his remarks today, Biden reminded Peter Doocy that it wasn’t as if the documents were out next to the street, because they were safely locked in the garage with his Corvette:

All this has George Washington University law professor looking for “the Corvette standard” in classified document protocols:

The Biden White House will nevertheless work hard to make “the Corvette standard” a real thing.

Yep, that actually happened.

As usual, you can’t make this stuff up!

