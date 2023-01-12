As you now know, a second batch of classified documents has been found in President Biden’s Wilmington garage:

During his remarks today, Biden reminded Peter Doocy that it wasn’t as if the documents were out next to the street, because they were safely locked in the garage with his Corvette:

DOOCY: "Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" BIDEN: "My Corvette's in a locked garage, okay? So it's not like they're sitting out on the street." pic.twitter.com/w3D7THLxah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

All this has George Washington University law professor looking for “the Corvette standard” in classified document protocols:

The President just said that the documents found in his garage are in a "locked garage" like his corvette. The corvette standard is actually not in classified protocols… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 12, 2023

…The White House Counsel could now cite the long-standing slogan for corvette: “Like a car, only better” https://t.co/rKusQunAbd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 12, 2023

The corvette statement was remarkably ill-considered. It was a cringe-worthy moment. After being given a carefully worded statement by his lawyers and staff, the President ad-libbed and suggested that his locked garage was a secure space for classified material. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 12, 2023

The Biden White House will nevertheless work hard to make “the Corvette standard” a real thing.

in case you think Turley is being facetious, he is not:https://t.co/gqwF6oriKP — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2023

Yep, that actually happened.

we set the bar pretty low with him but DAYUM. — Carry (@boatgirl3) January 12, 2023

This is not satire. Come on man. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/zBIperfGBM — Dr. Life (@Judcarp) January 12, 2023

As usual, you can’t make this stuff up!

***

Related:

Time for a raid! More Obama-era classified docs just found, this time in Biden’s Wilmington *garage*

Miranda Devine makes Biden’s classified docs look even SHADIER in damning thread (hint, HUNTER)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!