Earlier this week, when CNN reported that classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement contained materials related to Ukraine and Iran, they were careful to remind us that Biden keeping documents in his private office was nothing like Donald Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Yeah, well, maybe CNN should’ve waited a few more days before mounting that defense of Biden, because today, well, it’s already expired:

Here’s a statement from the White House:

This is fine. Totally fine!

Happens to the best of us.

Immediately turned over to authorities! Good on the lawyers for taking such bold initiative.

Trending

Yes. “Immediately” after the docs were discovered in Joe Biden’s garage, where they had been hanging out for years when they should never have been in there.

We’re all supposed to be very impressed.

“Oh man” is right.

Secure AF.

They’re gonna have to figure out a new defense for Biden keeping classified documents in his home — in his effing garage — real fast now. There’s no time to waste.

Maybe the Biden admin can help get the spin ball rolling:

Quick! The White House needs a distraction!

The Biden administration is gonna have to ban something. Maybe they should start with banning raids on presidents’ homes, because a raid really seems to be what this particular moment calls for, no?

Better safe than sorry, right?

Of course Merrick Garland is a coward. As are all of the people who would choose to white-knight for impropriety on the president’s part.

Hey, here’s a good rule of thumb: if you’re keeping classified documents where they’re not supposed to be, don’t. Just don’t.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: