Earlier this week, when CNN reported that classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement contained materials related to Ukraine and Iran, they were careful to remind us that Biden keeping documents in his private office was nothing like Donald Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

There are clear distinctions between the two classified documents cases involving President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump https://t.co/QmIE2flpov pic.twitter.com/697PtaYoM0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 10, 2023

Yeah, well, maybe CNN should’ve waited a few more days before mounting that defense of Biden, because today, well, it’s already expired:

Biden’s aides found documents with classified markings at two places at his home in Wilmington: a storage space and an adjacent room, according to WH counsel’s office — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 12, 2023

BREAKING: WH Council's office says a small number of classified Obama-era documents have been found in Biden's garage in Wilmington. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 12, 2023

Here’s a statement from the White House:

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023

This is fine. Totally fine!

🚨🚨: Biden had classified documents just hanging out in his Delaware home. https://t.co/T1hRfaERRf — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 12, 2023

Happens to the best of us.

the second batch of classified documents was found in a garage storage space at Biden's home in Wilmington. Immediately turned over to authorities, per WH https://t.co/7M0fkEtg4y — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 12, 2023

Immediately turned over to authorities! Good on the lawyers for taking such bold initiative.

Yes. “Immediately” after the docs were discovered in Joe Biden’s garage, where they had been hanging out for years when they should never have been in there.

Note Biden's team leads off its statement by saying it's "fully cooperating" with the National Archives. That's what they all think is the BIG DIFFERENCE here: Biden did the same Bad Thing as Trump, but when he got caught he apologized to the Swamp and begged forgiveness. https://t.co/C6p0GlIAGa — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 12, 2023

We’re all supposed to be very impressed.

“Oh man” is right.

A very secure location, to be sure. https://t.co/BTLIJlMaYr — Brittany (@bccover) January 12, 2023

So, like Trump, Biden had classified documents hidden at his home. NOTHING TO SEE HERE. MOVE ALONG. But hey…at least Biden's garage was sure to be secure! https://t.co/npjspZdMyO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Secure AF.

Yesterday a bunch of experts were going on about how Biden was ok since the documents were found in an "office" rather than a personal residence. https://t.co/zD4zdb6F1G — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 12, 2023

remember all those tweets saying the Biden classified docs were found at a third-party location, not his home … whoops! https://t.co/TD6OjKpuqI — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 12, 2023

They’re gonna have to figure out a new defense for Biden keeping classified documents in his home — in his effing garage — real fast now. There’s no time to waste.

Watching journalists spin the Biden classified doc story is going to be a real treat. Sit down, grab some popcorn, and watch the ludicrous, mendacious gaslighting begin! pic.twitter.com/nAcASPEB59 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Maybe the Biden admin can help get the spin ball rolling:

AG Garland to make statement at 1:15pmET TODAY — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 12, 2023

Oh, I am sure Garland will take a totally non-partisan approach and demand the FBI raid all of Biden's homes to make sure no other documents are lying around… https://t.co/GpFDlQPLo9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Quick! The White House needs a distraction!

Someone's going to float banning gas water heaters today. https://t.co/RY0pm9ifJc — Holden (@Holden114) January 12, 2023

The Biden administration is gonna have to ban something. Maybe they should start with banning raids on presidents’ homes, because a raid really seems to be what this particular moment calls for, no?

Re: classified docs: At this point, its IRRRELEVANT whether Biden is cooperating or not. He has proven that he was not careful with these docs;probably has them littered everywhere, accumulated over decades. So if you really care…don't you need the Feds to go in and check? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Better safe than sorry, right?

Again, I think there is a 0.000001% chance that any of these clowns will ever face any accountability on this, so it legally doesn't matter. This is all about politics now. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

They also own a home on the coast, and one in Mclean, VA. There is a non-zero chance there are classified docs at ALL of these properties. Again, Merrick Garland doesn't give a damn. Its all political theater. And that is fine, but don't call it anything else. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

See, I don't give a flying-you-know-what about the politics. But if you think there is some risk with these documents, you should get a subpoena and go in…no matter whose house we are talking about. Of course, Garland is a coward and won't do this. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Of course Merrick Garland is a coward. As are all of the people who would choose to white-knight for impropriety on the president’s part.

Again, not a single Democrat is going to care…because they are hypocritical shills. And GOP who defended Trump before, likely will now attack Biden…because they, too, are hypocritical shills. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Hey, here’s a good rule of thumb: if you’re keeping classified documents where they’re not supposed to be, don’t. Just don’t.

