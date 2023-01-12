After the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago and carted off some classified documents that were locked in a room, President Biden asked how anybody could be that irresponsible:

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: "How [could] anyone … be that irresponsible?" pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

We now know that those comments aged quite poorly.

Yesterday NBC News reported that another batch of Biden classified documents had been found. We now those additional documents were found in Biden’s garage at his Wilmington, Delaware residence.

This morning Biden spoke to reporters, and he started out by talking up the economy and slamming Republicans. After that, Biden read a statement about the classified document situation. Then it got surreal:

Biden went from "people know I take classified documents seriously" to "It's not like they're sitting out in the street…" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 12, 2023

Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that, sure, some of the documents were in his Wilmington garage, but they were locked in there with his Corvette so all is well:

Doocy: Classified documents in your garage by your Corvette. What were you thinking? Biden says he will speak on this "god willing soon." "And by the way," he adds, "my Corvettes is in a locked garage. Okay? So it's not like it's sitting on the street." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 12, 2023

Yep, that’s what Biden said alright:

DOOCY: "Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" BIDEN: "My Corvette's in a locked garage, okay? So it's not like they're sitting out on the street." pic.twitter.com/w3D7THLxah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

Trump should have stored his documents with a Corvette in a locked garage and maybe the FBI wouldn’t have raided his home. Apparently that’s the standard now.

That analogy about his "Corvette being locked up in the garage too" had to be a facepalm for his staff. pic.twitter.com/diD1pm60Mq — Sunshine Sparkles ✨ (@q112345667yhdcb) January 12, 2023

The new standard for Top Secret document storage. Lock them in your garage next to a corvette. — Curly_Bill (@CurlyBill15) January 12, 2023

Where else will classified docs be found? Stay tuned!

***

***

