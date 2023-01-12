After the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago and carted off some classified documents that were locked in a room, President Biden asked how anybody could be that irresponsible:

We now know that those comments aged quite poorly.

Yesterday NBC News reported that another batch of Biden classified documents had been found. We now those additional documents were found in Biden’s garage at his Wilmington, Delaware residence.

This morning Biden spoke to reporters, and he started out by talking up the economy and slamming Republicans. After that, Biden read a statement about the classified document situation. Then it got surreal:

Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that, sure, some of the documents were in his Wilmington garage, but they were locked in there with his Corvette so all is well:

Yep, that’s what Biden said alright:

Trump should have stored his documents with a Corvette in a locked garage and maybe the FBI wouldn’t have raided his home. Apparently that’s the standard now.

Where else will classified docs be found? Stay tuned!

***

***

