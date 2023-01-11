After the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve what were reported to be classified documents that were locked away (and whatever else the feds took) President Biden asked “how could anyone be that irresponsible”:

Those comments aged poorly after the Biden team fessed up to what was found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC:

The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the classified documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Add it all up and that means White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre must have had to take some extra Dramamine to avoid getting sick from all the extra spin she was going to have to do over this issue. When Biden was asked about it he just grinned like a lunatic at reporters, but KJP started off by hoping to avoid a confrontation by reminding reporters no confrontation was necessary — they could always just pick a different subject:

“My job is to answer your questions.” LOL. And by “answer” she means “dodge,” and that’s exactly what she did:

Why didn’t Biden release that info prior to the midterms

What it’ll all boil down to is the usual “it’s OK when a Dem does it and no FBI raid is necessary.”

***

***

