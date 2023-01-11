After the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve what were reported to be classified documents that were locked away (and whatever else the feds took) President Biden asked “how could anyone be that irresponsible”:

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: "How [could] anyone … be that irresponsible?" pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

Those comments aged poorly after the Biden team fessed up to what was found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC:

The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the classified documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Add it all up and that means White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre must have had to take some extra Dramamine to avoid getting sick from all the extra spin she was going to have to do over this issue. When Biden was asked about it he just grinned like a lunatic at reporters, but KJP started off by hoping to avoid a confrontation by reminding reporters no confrontation was necessary — they could always just pick a different subject:

"We don't need to have this confrontation," says Karine Jean-Pierre when reporters press for answers about the discovery of classified documents — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 11, 2023

KJP gets testy with a reporter: "We work very well together. We don't need to have this kind of confrontation." pic.twitter.com/g4rX8xV5aJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

“My job is to answer your questions.” LOL. And by “answer” she means “dodge,” and that’s exactly what she did:

KJP: Biden "has said he doesn't know what is in [the documents]. So, there's no way for me to talk about the documents if he has said he doesn't know what's in them." pic.twitter.com/u2yS3FUo7t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

"These documents were discovered on November 2nd…this didn't become public until…more than two months later. Why was the public not informed while the White House prepared its PR response for two months?" KJP: "I'm not going to go beyond what the president shared yesterday." pic.twitter.com/7pFg7thQyG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

REPORTER: "President Biden campaigned on a promise to stay true to the spirit of transparency. How is it possible that the White House did not reveal the presence of these documents prior to the election?" KJP: "We released information that was very transparent." pic.twitter.com/MOEoRKJTzA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

Why didn’t Biden release that info prior to the midterms

WOW – Good on @edokeefe for pressing back on the White House/KJP stonewalling on Biden's classified document scandal. It's absolutely bizarre that this happened before the election but was kept secret until after and we all deserve answers on that. https://t.co/wLJdEY1JlE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 11, 2023

“And my job is to stonewall and gaslight.” Now that we got that cleared up… — He's Just Livin’ The Meme (@ImLivinTheMeme) January 11, 2023

What it’ll all boil down to is the usual “it’s OK when a Dem does it and no FBI raid is necessary.”

