As we told you, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a pretty stunning admission today when she revealed that the Biden administration is “simply doing the work of [human] smugglers” at the southern border. It wasn’t how she meant for it to come across, of course, but, well, given that she’s an idiot who’s just really terrible at her job, sticking her foot in the Biden administration’s mouth is just par for the course with her. She can’t help but say something dumb.

So it was a given that it wouldn’t be the only dumb thing she’d say today. And it wasn’t.

Let’s go to the videotape:

What she said is actually genuinely offensive. It’s offensive on so many levels. So very, very many.

Trending

We think she’s vile.

And a whole lot of other things.

Maybe Karine Jean-Pierre agrees with Ilhan Omar that 9/11 was just a day when “some people did something.”

What happened on January 6 was objectively awful. Let’s just be perfectly clear about that. It never should have happened, and it’s shameful that it did happen.

But let’s also be perfectly clear about Karine Jean-Pierre and the Biden administration being objectively awful as well. January 6 was not “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” It wasn’t even close.

Shame on Karine Jean-Pierre. Shame on the entire Biden administration.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre says Elon Musk’s attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci are disgusting and ‘incredibly dangerous’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: attackdemocracyJanuary 6Karine Jean-Pierre