As we told you, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a pretty stunning admission today when she revealed that the Biden administration is “simply doing the work of [human] smugglers” at the southern border. It wasn’t how she meant for it to come across, of course, but, well, given that she’s an idiot who’s just really terrible at her job, sticking her foot in the Biden administration’s mouth is just par for the course with her. She can’t help but say something dumb.

So it was a given that it wouldn’t be the only dumb thing she’d say today. And it wasn’t.

Let’s go to the videotape:

KJP: "What we saw on January 6th was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War…Our Democracy continues and remains under threat…" pic.twitter.com/yOGZl4IlNY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2022

What she said is actually genuinely offensive. It’s offensive on so many levels. So very, very many.

Was it though? Was it really? — Rob Andrews (pay/me) (@robandrews_1) December 19, 2022

We think she’s vile.

So we’re just going ignore Pearl Harbor are we ? — nathan (@IFRukiddingme) December 19, 2022

And a whole lot of other things.

Jim Crow, segregation, the Tulsa Race Massacre, KKK lynchings, 130,000 Japanese Americans put into camps by FDR, the Oklahoma City bombing, 9/11, and the riots of 2020 … but sure … worst attack on democracy since the Civil War. 🙄 https://t.co/7LmRPo6J0j — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 19, 2022

Maybe Karine Jean-Pierre agrees with Ilhan Omar that 9/11 was just a day when “some people did something.”

What happened on January 6 was objectively awful. Let’s just be perfectly clear about that. It never should have happened, and it’s shameful that it did happen.

But let’s also be perfectly clear about Karine Jean-Pierre and the Biden administration being objectively awful as well. January 6 was not “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” It wasn’t even close.

I can’t listen to this disgusting state propaganda. Stalin ain’t got nothing on the democrat party of today. This is abhorrent. https://t.co/jbLdOlXG4M — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 19, 2022

Shame on Karine Jean-Pierre. Shame on the entire Biden administration.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre says Elon Musk’s attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci are disgusting and ‘incredibly dangerous’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!