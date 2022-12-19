There’s no shortage of talk about The Twitter Files, Part 7, today, and that’s a good thing, because it’s a huge deal.

But it’s important to remember that there is other stuff happening today, too. Like White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doing her damnedest to make the Biden administration look not just corrupt, but straight-up incompetent.

Case in point, her comments today on the ever-worsening crisis at our southern border:

Mmm-hmmm …

Of course, if there’s one thing the Biden administration cannot and will not tolerate, it’s misinformation or disinformation.*

*Some exceptions apply.

It’s OK, Twitchy readers: you can admit that you’re confused. It’s always very confusing trying to make sense of what Karine Jean-Pierre is saying.

Wow. Human smugglers don’t just smuggle in humans; they smuggle in disinformation, too!

And by not being clear about what’s going on, the Biden administration is doing the work of the smugglers.

Quite a stunning admission from this administration! Not an admission they meant to make, but it’s out there now, so.

***

***

