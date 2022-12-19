There’s no shortage of talk about The Twitter Files, Part 7, today, and that’s a good thing, because it’s a huge deal.

But it’s important to remember that there is other stuff happening today, too. Like White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doing her damnedest to make the Biden administration look not just corrupt, but straight-up incompetent.

Case in point, her comments today on the ever-worsening crisis at our southern border:

"There's estimates of 50,000 migrants in Mexico waiting to cross if Title 42 ends…" KJP: "Smuggers will try to spread misinformation…the removal of Title 42 does not mean that the border is open. Anyone who suggests otherwise is simply doing the work of these smugglers." pic.twitter.com/w749voXXV5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2022

Mmm-hmmm …

"The smugglers" are now in a "disinformation campaign". https://t.co/s80IuwdTT5 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) December 19, 2022

Of course, if there’s one thing the Biden administration cannot and will not tolerate, it’s misinformation or disinformation.*

*Some exceptions apply.

Jean-Pierre: "It would be wrong to think the border is open. It is not open." pic.twitter.com/doZ56CRWGp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2022

It’s OK, Twitchy readers: you can admit that you’re confused. It’s always very confusing trying to make sense of what Karine Jean-Pierre is saying.

What? KJP: "One of the reasons that I want to be very clear that the border is not open…is because by not being very clear on that, we are doing the work of the [human] smugglers." pic.twitter.com/DXuJAdoQhI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 19, 2022

Wow. Human smugglers don’t just smuggle in humans; they smuggle in disinformation, too!

And by not being clear about what’s going on, the Biden administration is doing the work of the smugglers.

KJP finally admits that the Biden administration is doing the work of human smugglers pic.twitter.com/Y1id015N5f — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) December 19, 2022

Quite a stunning admission from this administration! Not an admission they meant to make, but it’s out there now, so.

***

***

