Late last week, journalist Matt Taibbi dropped Part 6 of “The Twitter Files.” This round was focused on the uncomfortably close relationship between Twitter and the FBI.

It was eye-opening in the most infuriating way. But as extensive as Taibbi’s thread was, you knew that there just had to be more where all that came from.

Well, there was. And today, we got it from Michael Shellenberger.

Buckle up, everybody. You’re in for another wild ride.

This gun isn’t just smoking; it’s on fire.

Oh.

That’s sure what it sounds like.

So Twitter admitted that they didn’t have any evidence of Russian disinformation.

Well, he didn’t. And we all know how that turned out.

This sounds like a huge problem.

“Try harder!” said the FBI. “Make it up if you have to!”

You’d think that the FBI would be relieved to learn that there was no foreign influence at play here. In theory, that would make their jobs a lot easier. Instead, they seemed disappointed.

Top Secret security clearances for Twitter execs? This is fine.

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f**k???

Oh. Fancy that.

Good Lord. The Left was screeching and hand-wringing nonstop about fake collusion between Trump and Russia while actual collusion between Twitter and the FBI was taking place.

In case you missed it, James Baker is not a good person.

“Inexcusable” seems like par for the course with Twitter and the intelligence community at this point.

Outrageous.

We were lied to. Repeatedly. Over and over again.

Isn’t that special?

Sounds like Jim Jordan’s concerns may have been warranted, huh?

Absolutely.

Looks like it’s time to burn down the FBI and start all over again.

 

