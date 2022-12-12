Over the weekend, Michael Shellenberger dropped “The Twitter Files Part 4.” This part was focused on Donald Trump’s removal from Twitter.

Today, Bari Weiss is dropping Part 5. And, like Part 4, it concerns Twitter banning Donald Trump’s account.

Shall we get right into it? Yes. Let’s shall:

Good on that employee. They were exactly right.

Uh, OK.

They just wanted him off Twitter. Didn’t matter whether or not he actually violated any rules. They had already made up their mind a long time ago.

Go figure.

Guess Anika eventually had a change of heart:

Huh.

But back to the timeline:

It’s eye-opening, to say the least:

But Twitter banned Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted all kinds of crazy stuff. But it was absolutely nothing compared to what the other leaders Weiss mentions above have tweeted.

“Coded incitement.” Which is evidently code for “everything Donald Trump tweets is incitement even if it really isn’t incitement at all.”

As Weiss noted earlier in her thread, a Twitter employee pointed out that that was not a fair interpretation.

“Or Hitler.” Hitler???

“Insane” is putting it mildly.

And there you have it. There was no way to demonstrate that Donald Trump’s tweets amounted to incitement to violence, but Twitter speech cops had made up their minds a long time ago.

What a shocker.

No doubt the Champagne was flowing.

And why not? After getting Trump banned from Twitter, they were on a roll.

Twitter saw that slippery slope and said “Wheeeeeee!”

Wow.

And in fact fancied themselves arbiters of truth.

Are you disturbed yet?

There shouldn’t’ve been any ripple effects, because they should not have banned Trump in the first place. At least not according to their own rules.

Um, yeah. They’re correct.

Good Lord.

And about all the people who enabled and encouraged this corruption.

Once again, when push comes to shove, you can’t count on the MSM for jack squat.

This … was real journalism. The MSM should try it sometime.

