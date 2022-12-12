Over the past week and a half or so, a whole lot of bad stuff has come out about Twitter prior to Elon Musk taking over. A whole lot of bad stuff. Parts 1 and 2 were certainly eye-opening. While not necessarily being packed with shocking information, they did confirm a lot of people’s suspicions about how Twitter handled the Hunter Biden laptop story and how Twitter actively engaged in shadow banning of conservative and Republican accounts.

But as it turns out, there was actually documentation out there of major foul play at Twitter months ago. This past July, a whistleblower complaint was filed with the FTC, SEC, and DOJ on behalf of former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. When Zatko testified before Congress in September, we learned that Twitter had apparently been up to some extremely shady business.

But there was so much more where that came from, and it was contained in the actual whistleblower complaint. Buckle up, folks. You’re in for quite a ride.

Not that the other Twitter stuff hasn’t been newsworthy — because it absolutely has been newsworthy — but this is … wow. This is pretty big stuff, guys:

Peep that bolded part: “reporting their efforts, not actual results.” That seems like … kind of a huge problem.

Agrawal did nothing good, anyway, as you’ll quickly pick up on as you continue through Halaby’s thread.

What the hell was going on at Twitter?!

Uh, excuse us?

Twitter was providing user data to the Chinese government. And the Nigerian government. And the Indian government. And … the Russian government. So all that business with the Hunter Biden laptop story about being concerned about “Russian disinformation” was BS, because Parag Agrawal was more than happy to do the Russian government’s bidding.

Couldn’t have Zatko telling the truth about what was really going on at Twitter, could they?

The stuff in the whistleblower complaint is insane. Just absolutely nuts.

From what we can gather, a lot of people had access to a lot of things they should never have had access to.

One would think that a whistleblower complaint as explosive as Zatko’s would’ve been a much bigger story. But then, one would have to be unfamiliar with how things work in the American mainstream media.

***

***

