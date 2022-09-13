Let’s be clear about something: Twitter is pretty important to Twitchy. In our ten and a half years of existence, almost every single one of our posts has included tweets.

That said, we have absolutely no problem acknowledging that Twitter is an abject dumpster fire. Their rules are applied arbitrarily (and by “arbitrarily,” we mean “overwhelmingly to conservatives”). They claim to believe in transparency while suspending and banning users without any real explanation. And, of course, there’s the whole thing with Twitter seemingly being beholden to foreign governments.

With regard to that last one, former Twitter Chief Security Officer Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testified today that, not only was there at least one foreign agent working at Twitter, but Twitter didn’t seem to care when it was brought to their attention:

That seems … not good.

A Chinese intelligence agent, you say?

So foreign agents from multiple countries have allegedly had access to Twitter users’ data?

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, they haven’t been able to provide any satisfactory answers to any other questions, so …

Should be a very interesting read.

