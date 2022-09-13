Let’s be clear about something: Twitter is pretty important to Twitchy. In our ten and a half years of existence, almost every single one of our posts has included tweets.

That said, we have absolutely no problem acknowledging that Twitter is an abject dumpster fire. Their rules are applied arbitrarily (and by “arbitrarily,” we mean “overwhelmingly to conservatives”). They claim to believe in transparency while suspending and banning users without any real explanation. And, of course, there’s the whole thing with Twitter seemingly being beholden to foreign governments.

With regard to that last one, former Twitter Chief Security Officer Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testified today that, not only was there at least one foreign agent working at Twitter, but Twitter didn’t seem to care when it was brought to their attention:

Former Twitter security executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko says that he broached the topic of a foreign asset working at Twitter to another executive, who brushed off Mr. Zatko's concern. pic.twitter.com/8lAbsXPPMB — CSPAN (@cspan) September 13, 2022

That seems … not good.

A Chinese intelligence agent, you say?

In response to a @SenFeinstein question, @dotMudge says with a suspected foreign agent of #India inside #Twitter "it was extremely difficult" to log and track what information was being accessed. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 13, 2022

So foreign agents from multiple countries have allegedly had access to Twitter users’ data?

What could possibly go wrong?

Twitter is coming out of this looking horrible. I doubt they'll be able to provide any satisfactory answers. https://t.co/z7UeCWL0C2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2022

Well, they haven’t been able to provide any satisfactory answers to any other questions, so …

“Since we already have one, what does it matter if we have more?” The book about whatever was happening inside of Twitter in the past eight years will be an excellent addition to modern history… https://t.co/i9WNWwAtAV — Robby Delaware (@RobbyDelaware) September 13, 2022

Should be a very interesting read.

As I've said so many times: globalism was sold with the promise that "engagement" would liberalize authoritarian countries like China, but instead the free world was infected by authoritarianism. https://t.co/xXPkwDAtna — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 13, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!