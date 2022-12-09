None of this was EVER about trust or safety. It was politics and TRUMP.

At least that’s what we’re reading with this latest ‘dump’ of the Twitter Files … Part 3! Matt Taibbi is currently giving us all a peek behind the curtain (or would that be another peek behind the curtain?) about what happened at Twitter leading up to the removal of Trump’s account.

There is so much more to this story you guys.

When the conspiracy theorists were right all a-freaking-LONG.

Take a look.

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files

THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP

Part One: October 2020-January 6th — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

2. The world knows much of the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th… — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

3. We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

4. This first installment covers the period before the election through January 6th. Tomorrow, @Shellenbergermd will detail the chaos inside Twitter on January 7th. On Sunday, @BariWeiss will reveal the secret internal communications from the key date of January 8th. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

This is getting good.

Well, bad?

At least it’s all worth reading, let’s put it that way.

5. Whatever your opinion on the decision to remove Trump that day, the internal communications at Twitter between January 6th-January 8th have clear historical import. Even Twitter’s employees understood in the moment it was a landmark moment in the annals of speech. pic.twitter.com/tQ01n58XFc — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

And if they knew it was a big deal … just sayin’.

6. As soon as they finished banning Trump, Twitter execs started processing new power. They prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses – perhaps even Joe Biden. The “new administration,” says one exec, “will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary.” pic.twitter.com/lr66YgDlGy — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Processing new power.

Wow.

Keep going.

Note, this is sorta long so if you need to get a snack this is a good stopping place. Heh.

7. Twitter executives removed Trump in part over what one executive called the “context surrounding”: actions by Trump and supporters “over the course of the election and frankly last 4+ years.” In the end, they looked at a broad picture. But that approach can cut both ways. pic.twitter.com/Trgvq5jmhS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

They just hated Trump. We joke about ‘mean tweets’ but that’s what it really boiled down to with these a-holes.

8. The bulk of the internal debate leading to Trump’s ban took place in those three January days. However, the intellectual framework was laid in the months preceding the Capitol riots. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Shocker.

9. Before J6, Twitter was a unique mix of automated, rules-based enforcement, and more subjective moderation by senior executives. As @BariWeiss reported, the firm had a vast array of tools for manipulating visibility, most all of which were thrown at Trump (and others) pre-J6. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Most all of which were thrown at Trump and others …

10. As the election approached, senior executives – perhaps under pressure from federal agencies, with whom they met more as time progressed – increasingly struggled with rules, and began to speak of “vios” as pretexts to do what they’d likely have done anyway. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Perhaps under pressure from federal agencies.

Holy crap, you guys.

The government was absolutely in play here with Twitter. Oh, it gets worse.

11. After J6, internal Slacks show Twitter executives getting a kick out of intensified relationships with federal agencies. Here’s Trust and Safety head Yoel Roth, lamenting a lack of “generic enough” calendar descriptions to concealing his “very interesting” meeting partners. pic.twitter.com/kgC4eGykcO — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Look, it’s our pal Yoel Roth.

What a toad.

12. These initial reports are based on searches for docs linked to prominent executives, whose names are already public. They include Roth, former trust and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and recently plank-walked Deputy General Counsel (and former top FBI lawyer) Jim Baker. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Jim Baker. It’s all starting to line up, yes?

13. One particular slack channel offers an unique window into the evolving thinking of top officials in late 2020 and early 2021. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

14. On October 8th, 2020, executives opened a channel called “us2020_xfn_enforcement.” Through J6, this would be home for discussions about election-related removals, especially ones that involved “high-profile” accounts (often called “VITs” or “Very Important Tweeters”). pic.twitter.com/xH29h4cYt9 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

FROM OCTOBER.

And which high-profile accounts?

This all stinks.

15. There was at least some tension between Safety Operations – a larger department whose staffers used a more rules-based process for addressing issues like porn, scams, and threats – and a smaller, more powerful cadre of senior policy execs like Roth and Gadde. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Yeah, they knew this was eff’d up.

16. The latter group were a high-speed Supreme Court of moderation, issuing content rulings on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President. pic.twitter.com/5ihsPCVo62 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

17. During this time, executives were also clearly liaising with federal enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderation of election-related content. While we’re still at the start of reviewing the #TwitterFiles, we’re finding out more about these interactions every day. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Why TF was federal enforcement and intelligence working with Twitter before the election?

18. Policy Director Nick Pickles is asked if they should say Twitter detects “misinfo” through “ML, human review, and **partnerships with outside experts?*” The employee asks, “I know that’s been a slippery process… not sure if you want our public explanation to hang on that.” pic.twitter.com/JEICGRTyz7 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

They knew it was wrong.

19. Pickles quickly asks if they could “just say “partnerships.” After a pause, he says, “e.g. not sure we’d describe the FBI/DHS as experts.” pic.twitter.com/d3EaYJb5eR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Partnerships.

smh

20. This post about the Hunter Biden laptop situation shows that Roth not only met weekly with the FBI and DHS, but with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI): pic.twitter.com/s5IiUjQqIY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Look at that. They blocked it -SAID THE OPPOSITE – then said they unblocked it.

Wow wow wow.

21. Roth’s report to FBI/DHS/DNI is almost farcical in its self-flagellating tone:

“We blocked the NYP story, then unblocked it (but said the opposite)… comms is angry, reporters think we’re idiots… in short, FML” (fuck my life). pic.twitter.com/sTaWglhaJt — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Look at Yoel, acting like he’s saving the day.

23. Some of Roth’s later Slacks indicate his weekly confabs with federal law enforcement involved separate meetings. Here, he ghosts the FBI and DHS, respectively, to go first to an “Aspen Institute thing,” then take a call with Apple. pic.twitter.com/i771hD8aCD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

It’s taking everything we have not to curse about this guy.

Know this.

24. Here, the FBI sends reports about a pair of tweets, the second of which involves a former Tippecanoe County, Indiana Councilor and Republican named @JohnBasham claiming “Between 2% and 25% of Ballots by Mail are Being Rejected for Errors.” pic.twitter.com/KtigHOiEwF — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

The FBI's second report concerned this tweet by @JohnBasham: pic.twitter.com/8J8j5GlUVx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

25. The FBI-flagged tweet then got circulated in the enforcement Slack. Twitter cited Politifact to say the first story was “proven to be false,” then noted the second was already deemed “no vio on numerous occasions.” pic.twitter.com/LyyZ1opWAh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

26. The group then decides to apply a “Learn how voting is safe and secure” label because one commenter says, “it’s totally normal to have a 2% error rate.” Roth then gives the final go-ahead to the process initiated by the FBI: pic.twitter.com/lyZm4gmT19 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

REMEMBER those labels? Learn how voting is safe and secure.

Holy cow.

27. Examining the entire election enforcement Slack, we didn’t see one reference to moderation requests from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House, or Republicans generally. We looked. They may exist: we were told they do. However, they were absent here. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Not one from Trump’s campaign.

31. In one case, former Arizona governor Mike Huckabee joke-tweets about mailing in ballots for his “deceased parents and grandparents.” pic.twitter.com/Sj5vALHdhT — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

32. This inspires a long Slack that reads like an @TitaniaMcGrath parody. “I agree it’s a joke,” concedes a Twitter employee, “but he’s also literally admitting in a tweet a crime.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph you guys.

The group declares Huck’s an “edge case,” and though one notes, “we don’t make exceptions for jokes or satire,” they ultimately decide to leave him be, because “we’ve poked enough bears.” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Ya’ think?

33. "Could still mislead people… could still mislead people," the humor-averse group declares, before moving on from Huckabee pic.twitter.com/vibLHqv9Kt — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

This guy just sucks.

34. In the docs, execs often expand criteria to subjective issues like intent (yes, a video is authentic, but why was it shown?), orientation (was a banned tweet shown to condemn, or support?), or reception (did a joke cause “confusion”?). This reflex will become key in J6. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

35. In another example, Twitter employees prepare to slap a “mail-in voting is safe” warning label on a Trump tweet about a postal screwup in Ohio, before realizing “the events took place,” which meant the tweet was “factually accurate”: pic.twitter.com/4r6nJ3JDmY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Because OR COURSE it was.

This was never about facts or ‘our democracy.’ This was about controlling the narrative to ultimately impact an election.

36. “VERY WELL DONE ON SPEED” Trump was being “visibility filtered” as late as a week before the election. Here, senior execs didn’t appear to have a particular violation, but still worked fast to make sure a fairly anodyne Trump tweet couldn’t be “replied to, shared, or liked”: pic.twitter.com/E0bkjISGBj — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

"VERY WELL DONE ON SPEED": the group is pleased the Trump tweet is dealt with quickly pic.twitter.com/WMyQjbWqNW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

37. A seemingly innocuous follow-up involved a tweet from actor @realJamesWoods, whose ubiquitous presence in argued-over Twitter data sets is already a #TwitterFiles in-joke. pic.twitter.com/FCFLl3Znml — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Boy, they were really worried about James Woods.

38. After Woods angrily quote-tweeted about Trump’s warning label, Twitter staff – in a preview of what ended up happening after J6 – despaired of a reason for action, but resolved to “hit him hard on future vio.” pic.twitter.com/dusFylxAXS — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Hit him hard on future violations.

Grrrr. We hope James sees all of this.

39. Here a label is applied to Georgia Republican congresswoman Jody Hice for saying, “Say NO to big tech censorship!” and, “Mailed ballots are more prone to fraud than in-person balloting… It’s just common sense.” pic.twitter.com/aw9JAzmOAp — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

We’d say this is unreal but … it’s all too real.

40. Twitter teams went easy on Hice, only applying “soft intervention,” with Roth worrying about a “wah wah censorship” optics backlash: pic.twitter.com/PGuihwNSu6 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

41. Meanwhile, there are multiple instances of involving pro-Biden tweets warning Trump “may try to steal the election” that got surfaced, only to be approved by senior executives. This one, they decide, just “expresses concern that mailed ballots might not make it on time.” pic.twitter.com/kGtHHngtyd — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Well well well, Biden was talking about TRUMP stealing the election.

Can’t make this crap up.

42. “THAT’S UNDERSTANDABLE”: Even the hashtag #StealOurVotes – referencing a theory that a combo of Amy Coney Barrett and Trump will steal the election – is approved by Twitter brass, because it’s “understandable” and a “reference to… a US Supreme Court decision.” pic.twitter.com/6BjJhjypD2 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Approved by Twitter brass.

Wow.

43. In this exchange, again unintentionally humorous, former Attorney General Eric Holder claimed the U.S. Postal Service was “deliberately crippled,”ostensibly by the Trump administration. He was initially hit with a generic warning label, but it was quickly taken off by Roth: pic.twitter.com/UXoXxE9E1S — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

Oh, look. It’s Holder.

Color us shocked.

Will be updating this piece as Taibbi continues, stay with us!

