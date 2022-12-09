None of this was EVER about trust or safety. It was politics and TRUMP.

At least that’s what we’re reading with this latest ‘dump’ of the Twitter Files … Part 3! Matt Taibbi is currently giving us all a peek behind the curtain (or would that be another peek behind the curtain?) about what happened at Twitter leading up to the removal of Trump’s account.

There is so much more to this story you guys.

When the conspiracy theorists were right all a-freaking-LONG.

Take a look.

This is getting good.

Well, bad?

At least it’s all worth reading, let’s put it that way.

And if they knew it was a big deal … just sayin’.

Processing new power.

Wow.

Keep going.

Note, this is sorta long so if you need to get a snack this is a good stopping place. Heh.

They just hated Trump. We joke about ‘mean tweets’ but that’s what it really boiled down to with these a-holes.

Shocker.

Most all of which were thrown at Trump and others … 

Perhaps under pressure from federal agencies.

Holy crap, you guys.

Trending

The government was absolutely in play here with Twitter. Oh, it gets worse.

Look, it’s our pal Yoel Roth.

What a toad.

Jim Baker. It’s all starting to line up, yes?

FROM OCTOBER.

And which high-profile accounts?

This all stinks.

Yeah, they knew this was eff’d up.

Why TF was federal enforcement and intelligence working with Twitter before the election?

They knew it was wrong.

Partnerships.

smh

Look at that. They blocked it -SAID THE OPPOSITE – then said they unblocked it.

Wow wow wow.

Look at Yoel, acting like he’s saving the day.

It’s taking everything we have not to curse about this guy.

Know this.

REMEMBER those labels? Learn how voting is safe and secure.

Holy cow.

Not one from Trump’s campaign.

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph you guys.

Ya’ think?

This guy just sucks.

Because OR COURSE it was.

This was never about facts or ‘our democracy.’ This was about controlling the narrative to ultimately impact an election.

Boy, they were really worried about James Woods.

Hit him hard on future violations.

Grrrr. We hope James sees all of this.

We’d say this is unreal but … it’s all too real.

Well well well, Biden was talking about TRUMP stealing the election.

Can’t make this crap up.

Approved by Twitter brass.

Wow.

Oh, look. It’s Holder.

Color us shocked.

Will be updating this piece as Taibbi continues, stay with us!

***

***

