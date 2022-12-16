Another round of Twitter Files has dropped, and this one comes courtesy of Matt Taibbi (who the Washington Post laughably dubbed a “conservative journalist”).

This latest round features how deeply the FBI, DHS, state governments and others were involved in what was and wasn’t allowed on the social media platform. Most of the focus is on the FBI:

And awaayyy we go:

The files show that the FBI was in routine contact with Twitter personnel:

It sure sounds like the FBI was all over trying to keep the preferred narratives in check.

Nothing to see here!

“Fact-checking” jokes and memes? That sure sounds familiar.

::Laughs in Babylon Bee::

It sure sounds as if the FBI was a co-owner of Twitter back then.

A lefty actor was shown mercy? Ya don’t say!

At this point the Left’s “Twitter was just in contact with a campaign but nobody in the federal government so what happened doesn’t constitute censorship” excuses have run out of gas.

Did Twitter get some FBI swag for their generous cooperation?

Naturally the bogus 2016 “Russia collusion” narrative was presented as justification for these measures in 2020:

So basically the “deep state” is a Frankenstein’s monster of different areas of government:

More to come:

One thing’s for sure:

Yep!

***

***

Editor’s Note:

