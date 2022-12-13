Earlier, we told you about the Washington Post’s article on the dissolution of Twitter’s Trust & Safety Council. The article also noted that former Council head Yoel Roth and his family have had to flee their home as a result of threats they’ve been receiving following the reporting of “conservative journalists” Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.

WaPo got busted for stealth-editing that article to get rid of the “conservative” in “conservative journalists,” but not before tons of people found out what they’d done.

This is baldly inaccurate. @mtaibbi is not a conservative journalist, as anyone familiar with his work knows. pic.twitter.com/vK4mnhf8xc — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) December 13, 2022

Glenn Greenwald, who, like Taibbi and Weiss, is a longtime left-inclined independent journalist who has been accused by progressives and mainstream media outlets over the past few years of selling out to the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy, understandably has some thoughts on the Washington Post’s latest attempt to smear inconvenient journalists as “conservative” in order to discredit them. And he shared those thoughts in a thread that we would like to share with you now:

The editorial policy of The Washington Post and many Brooklyn-based liberal digital sites is to falsely label people as "right-wing" as some weird punishment for deviating from liberal orthodoxy. All this term really means is: "one who sometimes rejects Dem Party orthodoxy." https://t.co/klgmtlHhyi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 13, 2022

There's not a single significant view Taibbi has changed since he was universally described as "left-wing" (same with @rustyrockets). As for Bari Weiss: she is a fanatical supporter of US aid to Israel and the Israeli Govt generally, but so is almost all of the Dem Party. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 13, 2022

These labels are now bereft of meaning. They're just in-group signifiers. It's sometimes necessary journalistically to refer to various political factions by the words most often used for them, but liberal journalists now weaponize these labels as vapid enforcement tools. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 13, 2022

What this really is about is the inability of media liberals to understand the world except through the crudest and most primitive prism: you're either in their Dem-loyal clique, which means affirming every last one of their pieties, or you're a far-right fascist. Nothing else. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 13, 2022

Exactly.

There are *millions* of Americans who twice voted for Obama, then voted for Trump. Many (including @joerogan) said their 2 favorite candidates were Trump & Sanders. Media liberals have no capacity to understand this, except to call all these people stupid and incoherent. pic.twitter.com/3MYEvx9wCJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 13, 2022

And this practice where major newspapers like the WPost publish something blatantly dishonest and false, then quietly remove it once there's backlash on Twitter or elsewhere, is pathetic. Own your mistakes. Add an Editor's Note explaining the change:https://t.co/tj6vMB7kdx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 13, 2022

If the Washington Post added an editor’s note, then that would be admitting that they’d done something wrong. And they wouldn’t dare do such a thing, especially if it meant having to apologize to heretics like Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Glenn Greenwald. Because that would undermine the MSM’s narrative, and they’d never stand for something like that.

