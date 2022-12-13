Earlier, we told you about the Washington Post’s article on the dissolution of Twitter’s Trust & Safety Council. The article also noted that former Council head Yoel Roth and his family have had to flee their home as a result of threats they’ve been receiving following the reporting of “conservative journalists” Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.

WaPo got busted for stealth-editing that article to get rid of the “conservative” in “conservative journalists,” but not before tons of people found out what they’d done.

Glenn Greenwald, who, like Taibbi and Weiss, is a longtime left-inclined independent journalist who has been accused by progressives and mainstream media outlets over the past few years of selling out to the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy, understandably has some thoughts on the Washington Post’s latest attempt to smear inconvenient journalists as “conservative” in order to discredit them. And he shared those thoughts in a thread that we would like to share with you now:

Exactly.

If the Washington Post added an editor’s note, then that would be admitting that they’d done something wrong. And they wouldn’t dare do such a thing, especially if it meant having to apologize to heretics like Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Glenn Greenwald. Because that would undermine the MSM’s narrative, and they’d never stand for something like that.

