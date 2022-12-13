Last night, the Washington Post published an article about the plight of Yoel Roth, who until only recently served as head of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council (which Musk officially disbanded yesterday). Apparently Roth and his family have had to flee their home, reportedly due to online threats.

To be clear, Roth is a vile and nasty piece of work with some disturbing predilections and ideas about what’s appropriate for other people, particularly with regard to sexual stuff. But he doesn’t deserve to be harassed and driven from his home.

All that being said, the Washington Post’s article seems a whole lot more concerned with stirring up sympathy for Roth than with doing accurate reporting on the whole situation. Case in point, this bit:

Right off the bat, you should be able to spot the problem:

Conservative journalists? Really?

Too bad the Washington Post is no longer capable of shame.

Was there no one at WaPo who could be bothered to double-check that Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss are conservative journalists? Or does no one at the Washington Post care about good journalism anymore? If you’re keeping score at home, it’s the latter.

Amazing.

Matt Taibbi is many things, but conservative is not one of them.

That’s probably true. Weiss and Taibbi have been around long enough to know how the Washington Post and the MSM in general prefer to operate.

What a perfect term for what this is.

Oh yeah. The scare quotes around “left wing bias” are just … well, they’re so on-brand for the Washington Post, it hurts. Notice “conservative journalists” didn’t even get the scare-quote treatment. Because WaPo was so confident that it was accurate — or, rather, that their readers are gullible enough to believe it’s accurate (to be fair, they’re probably right about that).

Anyway, after getting roasted for a little while, someone at WaPo decided it was time to correct the record. They were just hoping that no one would notice.

(The byline also grew by two reporters, which is mildly interesting.)

(In case you were wondering, the scare-quoted “left wing bias” did not get scrubbed from the article in the updated version. Guess they didn’t take as much heat over that as they did for calling Taibbi and Weiss conservative.)

Well, based on the Washington Post’s overall quality of reporting over the past several years, the Washington Post should not be considered a significantly useful media outlet.

