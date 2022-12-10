Last night Matt Taibbi dropped another huge thread of Twitter Files. This round put the spotlight on how Twitter worked with the FBI to suppress and ultimately ban Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald spotted something in a new Substack article from Taibbi that helps explain why many in the media are either criticizing what’s come out (and/or the messengers) or flat-out ignoring the story:

In his new article, @mtaibbi addresses corporate's media's insane conspiracy theories about what "conditions" he supposedly agreed to from Musk: beyond reporting it on Twitter, almost none. This explanation about why journalists are so enraged is key:https://t.co/3V5KDj0ka3 pic.twitter.com/w8e0ZJVkVU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2022

Don't underestimate how much journalist rage and bitterness is from impotence. I first saw it in the Snowden story: they were furious independent journalists got that. You see it now with the success of Taibbi/Weiss/others on Substack/Rumble/YT. Read thishttps://t.co/IgnGFEqEcN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2022

The old-guard media are realizing they can no longer fully control the narratives and their panic/fury is palpable.

“Journalists” hate transparency What else have these freaks been hiding from us? https://t.co/3sVGe7SlLQ — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 10, 2022

Clearly they’re deathly afraid people will end up knowing the answer to that question.

That really is the bottom line.

Good media literacy tells you that establishment media are thoroughly corrupt. @RaineyTime https://t.co/tmIQwDIuaV — Eurasian Princess (@LukeHandCool2) December 10, 2022

THIS. They hate the Twitter Files because the Twitter Files not only indict Big Tech collusion with Deep State operatives, the Twitter Files indict conformist mainstream and legacy media apparatchiks who have been happy to play along. https://t.co/BknL9yQDRI — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) December 10, 2022

Exactly. And that’s why in many media circles the Twitter Files bombshells are being completely ignored.

