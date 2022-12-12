There have now been a few rounds of the “Twitter Files” released. The first round dropped about ten days ago and subsequent Twitter Files releases have shown what happened behind the scenes to maintain lefty narratives about Hunter Biden’s laptop, “Russia collusion,” Donald Trump and more.

Previously we told you about the network evening newscasts’ collective disinterest in all of this:

The U.S media complex is more full of propaganda than Russia, China, and North Korea – combined. They truly are the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/CVELdrJRZW — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 10, 2022

Now here’s an even wider perspective. Grabien News founder Tom Elliott has shared a chart showing all the networks and cable news nets along with daily mentions (or ignores in some cases) of the Twitter Files:

Here’s a larger version:

ABC News and CBS News lead the media hack pack with a grand total of ZERO mentions, followed closely by NBC News with a single mention. Fox News and Newsmax have covered the story the most among cable news nets, followed by 17 mentions from MSNBC and 13 from CNN — and some of the mentions from lefty cable nets were of course attempts to downplay the Twitter Files bombshells.

The silence from the MSM is deafening — Scott (@dabigdogss) December 12, 2022

The proof of mainstream media bias is most often in apparent not necessarily in how they frame a story, but what they choose to ignore altogether.

