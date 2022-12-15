The expected “journalism” is taking place in much of the media in the wake of several rounds of “Twitter Files” that have been released. Earlier today we told you about how CNN’s Oliver Darcy showed the rest of the media how it’s done by dismissing and outright mischaracterizing the Twitter Files. Darcy claims there’s “no evidence” the feds orchestrated the suppression of scandals involving Hunter and Joe Biden, and others in media will back that up. This is where NPR comes in.

The Democrats will be sure to award NPR with ten social credit points for this one:

That’s got a real “Elon Musk pounces” feel to it. And just for a “journalism” bonus, we get an “experts say”:

Elon Musk's claims about the so-called "Twitter Files" are over-hyped and largely corroborate what was already known about the company's moderation, experts say. Here's what they show.https://t.co/QSbRLf7Wv1 — NPR (@NPR) December 14, 2022

Everybody knows how reliable “the experts” have proven themselves to be these last few years. In actuality, the Twitter Files are helping expose the lengths outlets like NPR went to suppress the truth:

LOL! NPR has led the way in “journalism” self-owns.

Defund NPR https://t.co/5Rf4k8t072 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 15, 2022

Again, @NPR giving cover to democrats — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) December 14, 2022

NPR’s just doing their job as they see it.

They hate when democrats are discredited with facts. https://t.co/3FW0swU4nk — Melissa 🇺🇸 (@MelissaW_2) December 15, 2022

Clearly the facts in this matter run counter to the preferred narrative, so guess which one NPR is clinging to.

***

***

