That’s probably why it’s taken them this long to really delve into “The Twitter Files.” They just needed to make sure they had all their facts so they could put the Facts First. And then, once they had all their Facts First, they could bury them. Deep in the ground, where their viewers would never, ever be able to find them.

Let’s just stop for a moment and let the above scene sink in:

Self-awareness has never been CNN’s strong suit. At least not since a couple of decades ago. But geez. Oliver Darcy is a certified partisan hack, as are Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow and every CNN personality, really. They’re not even trying to hide their rage that Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss out-journalism’d CNN by a million miles.

Anyway, let’s keep going:

“Messy content moderation.” Well, yes, that’s one way of putting it, we suppose. It’s an incredibly disingenuous way of putting it.

It’s also very important to point out that that’s not a fair interpretation of the Taibbi tweet in question.

Well, Oliver Darcy is certainly intentionally misleading CNN’s viewers.

We have no doubt that Oliver Darcy and Donie O’Sullivan would have loved to receive “The Twitter Files” materials along with Taibbi and Weiss … so they could have gotten an even earlier start on suppressing all of the damning revelations contained within.

***

***

