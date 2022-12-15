CNN is Real News, Mr. President. And they put Facts First.

That’s probably why it’s taken them this long to really delve into “The Twitter Files.” They just needed to make sure they had all their facts so they could put the Facts First. And then, once they had all their Facts First, they could bury them. Deep in the ground, where their viewers would never, ever be able to find them.

CNN finally covers the #TwitterFiles; @oliverdarcy still falsely claims there's "no evidence" showing feds orchestrated suppression of Hunter/Joe Biden scandals pic.twitter.com/XzxvWAx0ex — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 15, 2022

Let’s just stop for a moment and let the above scene sink in:

"Musk selected a handful of journalists unaffiliated with major credible news organizations"https://t.co/AW2sYGfd8t — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 15, 2022

“@elonmusk chose a handful of journalists unaffiliated with major credible news organizations” – @PoppyHarlowCNN says completely unironically on CNN while sitting next to @oliverdarcy and @donlemon https://t.co/KIw98zbBJV — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 15, 2022

Self-awareness has never been CNN’s strong suit. At least not since a couple of decades ago. But geez. Oliver Darcy is a certified partisan hack, as are Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow and every CNN personality, really. They’re not even trying to hide their rage that Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss out-journalism’d CNN by a million miles.

Anyway, let’s keep going:

Darcy: "The Twitter files, though, they really showed I think the messy content moderation that was happening behind the scenes & I think we’re seeing, & it’s probably no surprise, but we're seeing not everyone … is on the same page when they’re making these complex decisions" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 15, 2022

“Messy content moderation.” Well, yes, that’s one way of putting it, we suppose. It’s an incredibly disingenuous way of putting it.

Cont'd: "What was really noteworthy was there was no evidence of government involvement in trying to suppress this story, and that was a a big claim that Elon Musk had made earlier when he was hyping these Twitter Files. I think that’s very important to point out here." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 15, 2022

It’s also very important to point out that that’s not a fair interpretation of the Taibbi tweet in question.

I think the second "any government" means "any (foreign) government" in this context he is writing. — E. Mehmet Kıral (@EMehmetKiral) December 3, 2022

You are misunderstanding the context of the second tweet. He is saying there was no evidence that a foreign government was involved in a hacking the laptop. It’s pretty clear in the context of the thread. I hope this wasn’t an intentional effort to mislead your followers. — Matt Falcon (@TGIFalcon) December 3, 2022

Well, Oliver Darcy is certainly intentionally misleading CNN’s viewers.

CNN complains @ElonMusk didn't give them the #TwitterFiles: "That's not the spirit of free speech." pic.twitter.com/giB94THxcv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 15, 2022

We have no doubt that Oliver Darcy and Donie O’Sullivan would have loved to receive “The Twitter Files” materials along with Taibbi and Weiss … so they could have gotten an even earlier start on suppressing all of the damning revelations contained within.

CNN whitewashing another story. But if no one is watching CNN… pic.twitter.com/7esQPxnTBR — Pedro Sykes (@PedrosPodium) December 15, 2022

***

Related:

***

