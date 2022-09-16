Yesterday, we watched in wonder and secondhand embarrassment as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre totally glitched out at the White House press briefing.

Well, evidently a good night’s sleep wasn’t enough to cure whatever was afflicting her yesterday, because today, when confronted by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, Karine glitched out once again (though, to be fair, it was at least a little more subtle this time — maybe she’s getting better after all!). Be sure and watch to the end:

Yikes. That was … that was not good.

“Well, when this is over, you can look at the transcript and take a look.” “Look at the transcript!” She actually said that!

It is literally Karine Jean-Pierre’s job to get up at that podium and explain the Biden administration’s words and actions. She gets paid a lot of money to do it. And yet, time after time, opportunity after opportunity, she fails at her job.

Hey, here’s another question Karine won’t answer:

She doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House. She has that in common with pretty much every single person in this godforsaken administration.

