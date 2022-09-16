Yesterday, we watched in wonder and secondhand embarrassment as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre totally glitched out at the White House press briefing.

REPORTER: "Does the White House stand by those comments that the border is secure?" KJP: uhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/uDAducIxKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

Well, evidently a good night’s sleep wasn’t enough to cure whatever was afflicting her yesterday, because today, when confronted by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, Karine glitched out once again (though, to be fair, it was at least a little more subtle this time — maybe she’s getting better after all!). Be sure and watch to the end:

.@JacquiHeinrich just ROASTED Karine Jean-Pierre for the Biden administration's REFUSAL to take responsibility for creating the border crisis. KJP gets visibly flustered, frustrated, and refuses to answer questions. pic.twitter.com/hkKSkJH64j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2022

Yikes. That was … that was not good.

JACQUI TIME: "You repeatedly blamed the Trump administration for what we were seeing on the southern border, but the record crossings have been happening under….Biden…The way [you see] it, ending Remain in Mexico or Title 42 had nothing to do with the surge… we're seeing?" pic.twitter.com/kcfvDLhj1n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

.@JacquiHeinrich: "What about the crossing number? I mean, you're reading off expulsions and things like that b/c all these people are coming over." KJP: "Yes, and they are also being encountered–individuals encountered are also being removed or expelled…more in this year." pic.twitter.com/vfez0ugZnM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

.@JacquiHeinrich: "Why would [Biden] turn down a DHS plan to move migrants to the northern border to relieve some of the crowding at the southern border. KJP: "I was just asked…I literally just answered that question." Jacqui: "I didn't understand what your answer was" pic.twitter.com/N9rJk0O0Vo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

“Well, when this is over, you can look at the transcript and take a look.” “Look at the transcript!” She actually said that!

Reporter: "Why would [Biden] turn down a DHS plan to move migrants to the northern border to relieve some of the crowding at the southern border?" Jean-Pierre: "I literally just answered that question. Reporter: "So you won't clarify?" KJP: "You can look at the transcript." pic.twitter.com/7TyyFVmnpc — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 16, 2022

It is literally Karine Jean-Pierre’s job to get up at that podium and explain the Biden administration’s words and actions. She gets paid a lot of money to do it. And yet, time after time, opportunity after opportunity, she fails at her job.

Hey, here’s another question Karine won’t answer:

what does this woman do in the 22+ hours she has to prepare for these daily pressers? she's never prepared to answer anything of substance and then just lies constantly. https://t.co/PKrnebyKUj — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 16, 2022

She doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House. She has that in common with pretty much every single person in this godforsaken administration.

