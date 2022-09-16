At today’s White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre likened Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human smugglers for having the gall to give sanctuary cities what they’ve been asking for and sending migrants somewhere that would welcome them with open arms. The Biden administration, meanwhile, is not remotely culpable for any of what’s happened:

She really is pushing ahead with the idea that the Biden White House and Democrats are the good guys in this scenario:

“Solutions.” Like what, exactly? If they’ve been putting forth so many solutions, why isn’t the problem solved?

And stop blaming Republicans, Karine, because that answer doesn’t cut it.

“Trying to govern.” Right. Part of governing is not dodging responsibility for the mess you’ve made at every turn, Karine.

Well, we’re here to remind them.

Bingo:

There’s one more step to this game: the mainstream media lets the Left get away with it.

Every. Single. Time.

Stay tuned, guys. It’s only a matter of time before the fact-checkers come after Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for pointing out that the border’s not secure. Must protect the precious, you know.

