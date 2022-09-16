At today’s White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre likened Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human smugglers for having the gall to give sanctuary cities what they’ve been asking for and sending migrants somewhere that would welcome them with open arms. The Biden administration, meanwhile, is not remotely culpable for any of what’s happened:

KJP blames the border crisis on Republicans & the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/sxL0pPs9DE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2022

She really is pushing ahead with the idea that the Biden White House and Democrats are the good guys in this scenario:

REPORTER: "DeSantis…said it was essentially no different than what the federal government has done in sending flights in the middle of the night." KJP: "We are offering solutions." pic.twitter.com/tfy7550KrM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2022

“Solutions.” Like what, exactly? If they’ve been putting forth so many solutions, why isn’t the problem solved?

WSJ reporter: Are you "considering moving…migrants from these border communities to other parts of the country to relieve some of the crowding…we've seen?" KJP: "There's always conversations happening…We could be doing a lot more…if Republicans…would stop blocking" us pic.twitter.com/P7TtM6sSvN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

And stop blaming Republicans, Karine, because that answer doesn’t cut it.

KJP to "petty" DeSantis on Biden administration flights being no different than his to Martha's Vineyard: "We are offering solutions…What have they done? They do these political stunts, they vote against our…policies. Stunts aren't solutions…We're…trying to govern." pic.twitter.com/qbinMMQlu2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

“Trying to govern.” Right. Part of governing is not dodging responsibility for the mess you’ve made at every turn, Karine.

What solutions shipping them off to other states in the middle of the night — gmg (@gobluesurf) September 16, 2022

They are not “offering solutions.” They have directly caused an historic humanitarian crisis, about which they lie frequently & do not wish to be reminded. https://t.co/z64hPcqWo2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 16, 2022

Well, we’re here to remind them.

That’s code for “don’t question our actions”, and “it’s different when we do the same thing” — Hello (@apxroot) September 16, 2022

Bingo:

This is how this game goes: -The left does something damaging while claiming the moral high ground

-The right does it back

-The left freaks out for the right doing the same thing and holding them to their own standard https://t.co/PEQb7lD4Dn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 16, 2022

There’s one more step to this game: the mainstream media lets the Left get away with it.

We got some calls about this today on ⁦@FloridaRoundup⁩ when speaking with ⁦@JimRosicaFL⁩. Here are the facts about previous flights. https://t.co/8NKqVmAjgJ — Melissa Ross (@MelissainJax) September 16, 2022

Every. Single. Time.

Republicans say this but while that’s true it’s inconvenient so Mostly False — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 16, 2022

Politifact’s position is *literally* that the claim is true but it might suggest something bad so it’s false pic.twitter.com/RlYeiOvoLp — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 16, 2022

Stay tuned, guys. It’s only a matter of time before the fact-checkers come after Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for pointing out that the border’s not secure. Must protect the precious, you know.

