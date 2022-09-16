White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is so painfully out of her depth every time she stands at that podium. And, unfortunately for her, today is no exception.

Here she is on Day 2 of trying to shame Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for calling sanctuary cities’ bluffs:

Karine Jean-Pierre hammering DeSantis for transporting migrants: "These are the kids of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 16, 2022

So we’re likening Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human smugglers now? The kinds of human smugglers who regularly bring vulnerable men, women, and — the most vulnerable of all — children over the border under dangerous and potentially deadly conditions? Until Abbott and DeSantis started sending migrants to sanctuary cities, Karine Jean-Pierre contended on behalf of the Biden administration that our southern border is secure and safe. She’s actually continuing to make that argument even now, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

TRIGGERED: Karine Jean-Pierre argues Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are engaged in human trafficking and kidnaping by "lur[ing]" children and families onto planes and vans. KJP all but suggested Abbott and DeSantis are like creepy men luring kids into a van. pic.twitter.com/Ow9pFVLLtu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

For eff’s sake, Karine.

KJP: They "lured 100 asylum seekers, including children, onto planes and buses w/false premise &then abandoned them on…a busy road thousands of miles away…They used them as political pawns, treated them like chattel in a cruel, premediated, political stunt." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

KJP: "These vulnerable migrants were…misled about what they would be provided…promised shelter…These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico & Guatemala…[They] care about…political theatre than…solutions to help folks…fleeing communism" — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

If the migrants were indeed coaxed onto the buses and planes under false pretenses, that’s indeed wrong.

It has also been wrong for the Biden administration to happily lead migrants to believe that there are no consequences for crossing illegally into this country.

KJP accuses Greg Abbott & Ron DeSantis of purposefully putting illegal immigrant families and children in fatal danger: "All we're seeing from them is petty & dangerous stunts. This is dangerous. They're putting children's lives at risk. They're putting family's lives at risk." pic.twitter.com/pILYtw9rmI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2022

How are Abbott and DeSantis putting kids and families at risk by sending them to sanctuary cities, which have vowed to be safe havens for migrants? Isn’t it the Democrats and progressives who have refused to take any meaningful action to tackle the border crisis who are really risking people’s lives? The lives of both the migrants and those in border towns? The Democratic Party has been content to use illegal immigrants as pawns in their political games for years now. But Abbott and DeSantis are evil for drawing attention to it? Please.

"The border is secure, and also DeSantis is just like the traffickers who get people across the border" https://t.co/7NZ66RrZTv — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 16, 2022

A state sanction charger flight or bus is more dangerous than encouraging migrants to make 1000 mile journey and cross treacherous terrain. The utter shamelessness is shocking. https://t.co/ufH0JMzm3E — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 16, 2022

They have no idea what to do or say. It's amazing. https://t.co/7NZ66RrZTv — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 16, 2022

They’re absolutely drowning in a sea of hypocrisy and lies.

The whole administration is a joke https://t.co/CK47TXecWC — M.A Snow (@ZillionDollaBby) September 16, 2022

And we’re not amused.

