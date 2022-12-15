Many parts of the southern border of the United States are a disaster that is about to get worse as Title 42 expires. Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Townhall’s Julio Rosas are there (because nobody from the Biden administration wants to go and draw more attention to it):

The level of shamelessness in the Biden White House being what it is, you know already who Karine Jean-Pierre blamed for the border mess that just so happens to have started when the new administration took office:

There’s projection and then there’s whatever the heck that BS is. Wow.

Fact check: TRUE. Jean-Pierre really hopes everybody is stupid.

The Biden White House spin makes more sense when you realize that chaos at the border is by their design.

