Many parts of the southern border of the United States are a disaster that is about to get worse as Title 42 expires. Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Townhall’s Julio Rosas are there (because nobody from the Biden administration wants to go and draw more attention to it):

On the ground in Juarez, MX for @townhallcom and thousands of people are waiting to be processed after illegally crossing the Rio Grande. They are building fires to keep warm. The scene on the US side of the border reminds me of the Del Rio bridge crisis from last year. pic.twitter.com/bhVHniRNEH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 14, 2022

WATCH: Fox News’ @BillFOXLA has new figures on the impact of the impending termination of Title 42 asylum rules: “A source tells Fox the DHS is projecting there will be between 9,000 and 15,000 illegal crossings every single day. Right now we’re averaging 7,000 per day.” pic.twitter.com/G8QxmdMs4O — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 14, 2022

NEW: A look at the situation in El Paso, TX right now, where a huge line of hundreds of migrants who have crossed illegally into the US are waiting to be taken into Border Patrol custody. Most expect to be released into the US. Many will be. CBP & local shelters overcapacity. pic.twitter.com/QDoyAzVRth — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 13, 2022

The level of shamelessness in the Biden White House being what it is, you know already who Karine Jean-Pierre blamed for the border mess that just so happens to have started when the new administration took office:

KJP: The Trump administration "completely gutted" the immigration system. pic.twitter.com/P19GeDiORj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2022

There’s projection and then there’s whatever the heck that BS is. Wow.

I give this 103848203037 Pinocchios — nathan (@IFRukiddingme) December 15, 2022

This level of gaslighting is epic! — Barry Clark (@BarryClark1967) December 15, 2022

Actually the gutting took place on Biden's first day in office, but … pic.twitter.com/Wv7y6hUsja — Chris Mykrantz (@chrismykrantz) December 15, 2022

Fact check: TRUE. Jean-Pierre really hopes everybody is stupid.

"Completely gutted" means cut down on the number of illegals flooding across our border. https://t.co/o5bhj7qp7l — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) December 15, 2022

The Biden White House spin makes more sense when you realize that chaos at the border is by their design.

