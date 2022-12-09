At yesterday’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy tried to get some answers from Karine Jean-Pierre about why the Biden administration was willing to turn over Viktor Bout, a terrorist arms dealer colloquially known as “The Merchant of Death,” over to Russia in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Jean-Pierre didn’t provide any satisfactory answers (and ultimately grabbed her binder and fled from the podium).

Well, on day 2 of questions about the problematic prisoner swap, Jean-Pierre’s still giving terrible answers to valid and important questions:

Well, everyone? Are you satisfied with that? No?

Good. Because you shouldn’t be satisfied with it. And the fact that the Biden administration was satisfied with it is genuinely disturbing.

Trending

It sounds like Russia was holding all the cards at the negotiating table. If you can even call what happened negotiating. Sounds more like Putin said “Jump” and Biden said “How high?” Is that supposed to make the Biden administration look good? This is supposed to be a defense of their horrible decision?

We smell it, too. Especially after NBC News reported that Russia initially offered to return detained retired Marine Paul Whelan and the White House chose Griner instead — and then NBC altered their article to line up with the White House’s narrative.

If you can believe one thing about the Biden administration, it’s that the Biden administration cannot — and should not — be believed.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden’s shameful cave to Putin, inspires zero confidence in admin’s priorities

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brittney GrinerKarine Jean-Pierreprisoner swapRussiaViktor BoutVladimir Putin