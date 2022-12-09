At yesterday’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy tried to get some answers from Karine Jean-Pierre about why the Biden administration was willing to turn over Viktor Bout, a terrorist arms dealer colloquially known as “The Merchant of Death,” over to Russia in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Jean-Pierre didn’t provide any satisfactory answers (and ultimately grabbed her binder and fled from the podium).

Well, on day 2 of questions about the problematic prisoner swap, Jean-Pierre’s still giving terrible answers to valid and important questions:

Jean-Pierre: "We knew about a week or two ago that there was going to be a deal for Brittney Griner and that was what the Russians had presented to us and they wanted the deal to secure her return was Mr. Bout for Brittney Griner." pic.twitter.com/IGS3uMuArg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2022

Well, everyone? Are you satisfied with that? No?

Good. Because you shouldn’t be satisfied with it. And the fact that the Biden administration was satisfied with it is genuinely disturbing.

So they just had to accept the deal the Russians presented? — JEFF2975 (@JEFFWH75) December 9, 2022

Did we make a counteroffer? Or just take Putin’s sticker price? https://t.co/kRBL5c2x3g — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) December 9, 2022

It sounds like Russia was holding all the cards at the negotiating table. If you can even call what happened negotiating. Sounds more like Putin said “Jump” and Biden said “How high?” Is that supposed to make the Biden administration look good? This is supposed to be a defense of their horrible decision?

I smell manure!!!! — Von Hencke (@VONHENCKE2R6) December 9, 2022

We smell it, too. Especially after NBC News reported that Russia initially offered to return detained retired Marine Paul Whelan and the White House chose Griner instead — and then NBC altered their article to line up with the White House’s narrative.

NBC News, a known state propaganda outlet, is participating in the cover up operation. First edition vs stealth edited edition. pic.twitter.com/kk1rnd5mgQ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 8, 2022

NBC had a bombshell report that Russia offered America Brittney Griner OR Paul Whelan, citing a senior government official. It would be Biden's choice which one to save. The report was later edited without explanation to mirror Biden's explanation that only Griner was offered. pic.twitter.com/5BvGeyP0RU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2022

If you can believe one thing about the Biden administration, it’s that the Biden administration cannot — and should not — be believed.

