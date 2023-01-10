Yesterday, we found out that Vice President Joe Biden had kept classified documents in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. He wasnâ€™t supposed to have done that. Tsk, tsk, Joe!

And as if that werenâ€™t enough to make Biden look bad, in light of Bidenâ€™s remarks on the discovery of classified documents at Donald Trumpâ€™s Mar-a-Lago home, Biden looks even worse:

Womp-womp.

But surely Joe Biden couldnâ€™t possibly look any worse over this whole sordid affair, right?

Of course he could. Just watch him:

You may have noticed that multiple reporters asked him if he mishandled classified documents, and not only did Biden ignore their questions, but he just sat there with a stupid grin on his face.

Just look at that grin. Weâ€™re no doctors or anything, but if it were up to us to diagnose him, weâ€™d diagnose him as deranged.

Not that that would ultimately even matter, of course:

Yep.

