Yesterday, we found out that Vice President Joe Biden had kept classified documents in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. He wasnâ€™t supposed to have done that. Tsk, tsk, Joe!

And as if that werenâ€™t enough to make Biden look bad, in light of Bidenâ€™s remarks on the discovery of classified documents at Donald Trumpâ€™s Mar-a-Lago home, Biden looks even worse:

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: "How [could] anyone â€¦ be that irresponsible?" pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y â€” Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

Womp-womp.

But surely Joe Biden couldnâ€™t possibly look any worse over this whole sordid affair, right?

Of course he could. Just watch him:

Biden ignores reporter asking him if he mishandled classified documents. pic.twitter.com/CXt3eZpNB6 â€” Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 10, 2023

You may have noticed that multiple reporters asked him if he mishandled classified documents, and not only did Biden ignore their questions, but he just sat there with a stupid grin on his face.

"Did you mishandle classified documents?" Biden refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/uodzARDCyR â€” Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2023

Just look at that grin. Weâ€™re no doctors or anything, but if it were up to us to diagnose him, weâ€™d diagnose him as deranged.

Not that that would ultimately even matter, of course:

Biden just laughs it off bc he knows heâ€™ll never be held accountable or even made to answer the question. â€” KK Berd3 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@kk_berd) January 10, 2023

Yep.

