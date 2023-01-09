President Joe Biden might be in some trouble, as classified documents have been found in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Penn — isn’t that where Biden worked as a professor for four years? Before you look for video of his office being raided, know that the documents in question were found last fall, so this is sort of old news.

#BREAKING: U.S. attorney reviewing classified documents from Joe Biden's vice presidency found at Biden think tank https://t.co/UE9tDhyPsB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 9, 2023

Confirmed by CNN! "Classified documents from Biden’s time as VP discovered in private office, source says" https://t.co/5Ppe1UbJ2W — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 9, 2023

CBS News reports:

The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the classified documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Is this source sure the document didn’t contain nuclear secrets? Because our source says the documents did contain nuclear secrets.

Raid them right? That’s how this works. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2023

Arrest the spy! — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) January 9, 2023

No FBI raid? — Derrick (@derrick21h) January 9, 2023

So when is the raid? — Josh (@JoshWeber2) January 9, 2023

Well I expect a full FBI raid ASAP. And Jill’s closet too. Right? — COFFEE (@BTexas1969) January 9, 2023

Did I miss @FBI raid on this place? — MistyNan1966 (@Brody20132) January 9, 2023

The walls are closing in. — James Hale (@RichmondWahoo) January 9, 2023

He’s a Russian asset. That’s how this works, right? — Defiance Lady (@defiance_lady) January 9, 2023

Nuke codes, no doubt. — DiscoDuckyee (@DiscoDuckyee) January 9, 2023

Rumor has it he buried top secret documents in his first wife’s coffin — Nobody Special (@lakelife1969) January 9, 2023

I’ll bet you he has more in his first wife’s casket. Better dig her up just to be safe. — brian haggard (@BhhagBrian) January 9, 2023

Must be nuclear secrets, amirite? I wonder how much crack Hunter got when he let the Chinese Communist make copies? — Florida Man V – Ligma Johnson 2024 (@FloridaManV) January 9, 2023

NUCLEAR SECRETS !!!!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 — Dean Harmer 🇺🇸 (@1776_USPatriot_) January 9, 2023

They’ve been keeping this from us since before the midterms?

CBS further reports:

The president discussed how he manages classified information at home in a Q-and-A session with reporters last August. “I have, in my home, a cabined-off space that is completely secure. I’m taking home with me today today’s [Presidential Daily Briefing]. It’s locked. I have a person with me — military with me. I read it, I lock it back up, and give it to the military.”

Unless it’s nuclear secrets.

