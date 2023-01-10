In case you missed it, yesterday, we learned that Vice President Joe Biden had kept classified documents in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. We recall being told that that sort of thing was a big no-no.

At least it was a no-no when Donald Trump was found to have had classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Every lib: "The difference between Biden and Trump is that Biden turned them in six years later without a fight." So? Where in the law does it say it's fine to keep classified documents as long as you turn them in when it's convenient? Did he have the right to have them or not? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2023

If Joe Biden had the right to keep classified docs in a private office, then Donald Trump did, too. And if Donald Trump did not have such a right, well, then neither did Joe Biden.

Funny how libs want to have their classified cake and eat it, too. But for what it’s worth, Comfortably Smug isn’t going to let them get away with it. He’s got plenty of receipts that have liberals and Democrats dead to rights on this, and he’s graciously decided to share them with the rest of the class.

So, without further ado, let’s get this show on the road:

LONG THREAD OF RECEIPTS

🚨🚨🚨 Tbt to when Marc Elias said that Trump could be banned from the presidency because of classified docs at Mar-A-Lago, and MSNBC ate it up. (The tweet’s now deleted) pic.twitter.com/8JzNDzqCij — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2023

Here’s some other Tweets That Did Not Age Well: Biden’s Secret Docs Edition:https://t.co/wvDZJGAANi — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2023

It should go without saying that there’s plenty more where all that came from.

And it should go without saying that the people who raised a ruckus over Donald Trump won’t say a damn thing about Joe Biden’s own classified transgressions.

