In case you missed it, yesterday, we learned that Vice President Joe Biden had kept classified documents in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. We recall being told that that sort of thing was a big no-no.

At least it was a no-no when Donald Trump was found to have had classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

If Joe Biden had the right to keep  classified docs in a private office, then Donald Trump did, too. And if Donald Trump did not have such a right, well, then neither did Joe Biden.

Funny how libs want to have their classified cake and eat it, too. But for what it’s worth, Comfortably Smug isn’t going to let them get away with it. He’s got plenty of receipts that have liberals and Democrats dead to rights on this, and he’s graciously decided to share them with the rest of the class.

So, without further ado, let’s get this show on the road:

It should go without saying that there’s plenty more where all that came from.

And it should go without saying that the people who raised a ruckus over Donald Trump won’t say a damn thing about Joe Biden’s own classified transgressions.

