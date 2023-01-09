As we told you Monday afternoon, classified documents from President Biden’s years as VP have been found in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC.

The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the classified documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Does everybody remember what President Biden said after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and took away documents marked “classified”? Biden said it was wildly “irresponsible” to keep those documents at a non-secure location (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: "How [could] anyone … be that irresponsible?" pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

Awkward! But the “walls are closing in” crowd will be silent about this flashback.

Also, a safe prediction: There will be no FBI raids related to this.

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck with a final reminder:

What a, um, surprise.

