George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had some things to say after it was reported that classified documents had been discovered at the Biden Penn Center in Washington, DC (after the person who is now president slammed Trump for having classified docs at Mar-a-Lago):

And then today it was reported that more classified documents (from when Biden was Obama’s VP) have been “found” at an as-of-yet undisclosed location.

That adds a fresh twist to Team Biden’s spin:

Turley sums up Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “incomprehensible position”:

At the same time, Garland has maintained an incomprehensible position in refusing to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden influence peddling controversy and other issues. He has done so despite clear evidence that the President had lied in denying any knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings and repeated references to the President getting a possible cut or benefits (including the Chinese-funded office) from the deals.

Garland’s position now borders on the comical. He announced that he was compelled to appoint a special counsel on the Mar-a-Lago and other possible offenses by Trump after he officially became a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. At the time, some of us noted that Biden is actually the president but Garland was steadfastly refusing to make such an appointment.

It’s not quite as incomprehensible when you realize it’s 100 percent political.

