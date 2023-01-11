George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had some things to say after it was reported that classified documents had been discovered at the Biden Penn Center in Washington, DC (after the person who is now president slammed Trump for having classified docs at Mar-a-Lago):

Karine Jean-Pierre has continued to cite counsel for saying that the President cannot say anything about the documents or their history because he was told not to ask about their subject or identity. It is not an illogical rationale that does not improve with repetition… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

…The FBI has two immediate tasks: secure the highly classified documents and then determine whether they may have been compromised. The second question will be difficult to answer with the President declining to be told or to discuss their content… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

…It will be more difficult to evaluate the possible compromising of classified material if Biden will not confirm what the documents were and whether he has any recollection of those documents? It does however allow him to refuse to answer questions. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

And then today it was reported that more classified documents (from when Biden was Obama’s VP) have been “found” at an as-of-yet undisclosed location.

MSNBC: Biden aides have found a second batch of classified docs at a different location pic.twitter.com/RNka0mrNUO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2023

That adds a fresh twist to Team Biden’s spin:

The "surprise" factor seems to be expanding exponentially for the President. https://t.co/jGCo3L4FVk You might want to find a chair . . . the forthcoming spin from the press and pundits could produce global vertigo. https://t.co/GoCUWTAtkT — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

…It remains frustrating that, after months, the public is still learning incomplete facts through selective leaks. That is made worse by a President who speaks as if he were a pure pedestrian — surprised by the sudden and inexplicable appearance of classified material. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

Turley sums up Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “incomprehensible position”:

At the same time, Garland has maintained an incomprehensible position in refusing to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden influence peddling controversy and other issues. He has done so despite clear evidence that the President had lied in denying any knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings and repeated references to the President getting a possible cut or benefits (including the Chinese-funded office) from the deals. Garland’s position now borders on the comical. He announced that he was compelled to appoint a special counsel on the Mar-a-Lago and other possible offenses by Trump after he officially became a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. At the time, some of us noted that Biden is actually the president but Garland was steadfastly refusing to make such an appointment.

It’s not quite as incomprehensible when you realize it’s 100 percent political.

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley examines FBI’s role in Twitter’s censorship vs. their response after it was exposed

Jonathan Turley points out that George Santos ‘is accused of something that is no crime in Congress’

Turley: Elon Musk taking on an ‘alliance that has proven overwhelming in the past’ (until now)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!