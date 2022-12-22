Earlier this week the FBI’s PR department set a new gaslighting record with their statement responding to Twitter Files revelations that showed how some at the bureau worked with Twitter management (and even paid the platform, apparently) to help keep all narratives in the “preferred” category for the Democrats. The FBI’s statement called the release of their actual emails with Twitter execs a “conspiracy theory.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is trying to decide what’s more chilling in all this: What the FBI did in conjunction with Twitter or their response after it was exposed:

Irony detected:

What is striking about this statement is that the FBI is now adopting the language of pundits on the left that any objections to its role in censorship is a “conspiracy theory.” Rather than acknowledge the concerns and pledge to work with Congress to guarantee transparency, it is attacking free speech advocates who are raising the concern that Twitter had become an agent of the government in censorship. Notably, Twitter itself now believes that such an agency relationship existed.

The statement shows an agency that is still engaged in framing public opinion and echoing the narrative being advanced by the White House.

Bingo. The FBI’s spin in the statement in indiscernible from how the Left rationalizes what happened at Twitter.

Just unbelievable.

Heck, not only is it likely nothing will be done about it, but the “bipartisan” omnibus spending bill gives the bureau a great big funding increase (along with the DOJ).

Clearly the FBI’s PR office is getting only the best advice:

