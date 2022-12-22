Earlier this week the FBI’s PR department set a new gaslighting record with their statement responding to Twitter Files revelations that showed how some at the bureau worked with Twitter management (and even paid the platform, apparently) to help keep all narratives in the “preferred” category for the Democrats. The FBI’s statement called the release of their actual emails with Twitter execs a “conspiracy theory.”

FBI Statement:

"The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is trying to decide what’s more chilling in all this: What the FBI did in conjunction with Twitter or their response after it was exposed:

It is not clear what is more chilling: the menacing role played by the FBI in Twitter’s censorship program or its mendacious response to the disclosure of that role. This week saw another FBI “nothing-to-see-here” statement to the Twitter files …https://t.co/n1XoYuPbTL — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 22, 2022

Irony detected:

What is striking about this statement is that the FBI is now adopting the language of pundits on the left that any objections to its role in censorship is a “conspiracy theory.” Rather than acknowledge the concerns and pledge to work with Congress to guarantee transparency, it is attacking free speech advocates who are raising the concern that Twitter had become an agent of the government in censorship. Notably, Twitter itself now believes that such an agency relationship existed. The statement shows an agency that is still engaged in framing public opinion and echoing the narrative being advanced by the White House.

Bingo. The FBI’s spin in the statement in indiscernible from how the Left rationalizes what happened at Twitter.

…Rather than acknowledge the concerns and pledge to work with Congress to guarantee transparency, the FBI is attacking free speech advocates who are raising the concern that Twitter had become an agent of the government in censorship… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 22, 2022

…There are some who would question whether “working every day to protect the American public” should include censoring the public to protect it against errant or misleading ideas. There was a time when that was not a "conspiracy theory." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 22, 2022

Just unbelievable.

It’s called gaslighting, the FBI has gotten good at it. https://t.co/3eauvY4mcv — Lynette (@sleepberri) December 22, 2022

But let me guess…A whopping NOTHING will be done about it. https://t.co/YYYzFHLjZg — My Survival Report (@report_survival) December 22, 2022

Heck, not only is it likely nothing will be done about it, but the “bipartisan” omnibus spending bill gives the bureau a great big funding increase (along with the DOJ).

Clearly the FBI’s PR office is getting only the best advice:

***

Related:

Jonathan Turley notes which companies were fine with Twitter blocking ‘disinformation’

Jonathan Turley points out how Biden wishing GOP ‘good luck’ with Hunter probe could age horribly

Jonathan Turley’s thread about how MUCH Democrats are panicking about free speech is GLORIOUS

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: