Earlier this week White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the Twitter Files revelations that showed how the FBI worked with the previous management at Twitter to suppress factual information (and even paid the social media platform to process their requests). KJP advised the media to direct those questions to the FBI:

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre to comment on the release of the Twitter Files showing that the IC was actively involved in discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story. Her response? "I'm just gonna refer you to the FBI." pic.twitter.com/Qtgo7WGEfm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 21, 2022

Apparently the matter was brought to the attention of the FBI, because the bureau has put out a statement that is nothing short of unbelievable:

FBI Statement:

"The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

The FBI calling their own emails that got publicized “conspiracy theories” is some next-level gaslighting. Watch:

🚨BREAKING: The FBI responds to @elonmusk releasing the Twitter files: "It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency." pic.twitter.com/U18JYkNptV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

“With the sole purpose of discrediting the agency”?

They kinda discredited themselves… https://t.co/kFLX4LmRHi — GATOR JAY (@gator_j4y) December 21, 2022

Right?

The FBI is going after people who exposed the FBI pushing Twitter to censor people https://t.co/atRak7Sr74 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 21, 2022

FBI confirms the authenticity of Twitter files by throwing out the "conspiracy theorist" buzzword. https://t.co/g44VDhAzQd — Matthew Hamilton (@matt_hamilton07) December 21, 2022

You’ll notice they didn’t deny anything but rather trying to make you think you’re a conspiracy theorist for correctly interpreting what you saw.

This is the definition of gaslighting — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) December 21, 2022

There’s gaslighting, and then there’s whatever that insulting FBI statement is.

HUGE: @ElonMusk @Twitter files show FBI "reimbursed" Twitter $3.4 million for helping the agency censor and spy on Americans. https://t.co/S65E3mymSl — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 19, 2022

Key facts 1. FBI took Hunter Biden's laptop in Dec 2019 & knew it didn't come from hacking 2. FBI spent 2020 telling Twitter that a "hack-and-leak" involving Hunter would occur in Oct 2020 3. FBI was spying on Giuliani when he gave laptop to NY Post https://t.co/AtU08zfsYS — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 21, 2022

The FBI appears to hope that what you saw with your own eyes wasn’t really there.

LMAO the FBI is admitting to attempting to influence private sector companies, and then goes full Blue Anon and calls everyone that doesn't like it Conspiracy Theorists. They sound like a 12 year old in a forum that's mad they got proven wrong. https://t.co/5VJUNA8Cef — Colin Ferrell (@C_M_F_87) December 21, 2022

FBI is trying to backpedal as fast as possible. Now, @bariweiss and @mtaibbi, along with all the other Twitter Files authors, are "conspiracy theorists." Wear it as a badge of honor, my friends. We "conspiracy theorists" are batting 100% right now. #FBICorruption https://t.co/RnCZk8TWAV — Tyrone Nichols 1776 ⭕️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@TyNicho71201016) December 21, 2022

Pretend being quoted is a conspiracy theory. That's the only play they have. https://t.co/9RSb0eiiOl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 21, 2022

And yet they wonder why their reputation is in tatters.

