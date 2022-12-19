If you haven’t yet read Michael Shellenberger’s extensive and damning thread on The Twitter Files, Part 7, please go and do that right now. Not only will it open your eyes to the depth of the collusion between Twitter and the FBI, ostensibly part of the Department of [ostensible] Justice, but you’ll be about a million steps ahead of NBC News “justice reporter” Ryan Reilly, who apparently just skimmed over the entire thing while he was sitting on the toilet or something and and then eventually stumbled upon something he thought he could use to totally discredit all of the vital reporting that Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger have done:

tHe PaRlEr FiLeS pic.twitter.com/uTZy3kWDdY — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 19, 2022

A mention of Parler. Well, that changes everything.

Narrator: It changes nothing. It certainly doesn’t change our opinion of Ryan J. Reilly, except maybe it makes our opinion of him even lower.

Corruption is good when your side wins https://t.co/gAQNxQN01J — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 19, 2022

Let’s be clear: Ryan is mocking and dismissing revelations that federal law enforcement colluded with social media companies to suppress investigative journalism. But because it benefits Democrats, he’s cool with it. Journalism. https://t.co/bAcadMfmtn — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 19, 2022

Because he’s not an actual journalist; he’s just a Democratic activist cosplaying as a legit reporter.

Fake journalist. — Greg (@GTL_310) December 19, 2022

Fake AF.

Totally serious journalist covering legal issues for NBC News y’all. https://t.co/bAcadMfUiV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 19, 2022

Very Serious Journalists still mocking the uncovering of corruption and censorship of journalists because the corruption and censorship benefited Democrats. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 19, 2022

They’re Democratic activists but with less self respect than the ones who get paid by the DNC — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 19, 2022

Ryan J. Reilly can’t even tell the difference between earplugs and rubber bullets. He sure as hell shouldn’t be expected to know the difference between journalism and activism.

