As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t think there needed to be a “confrontation” between her and reporters over the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., adding that the White House had been plenty transparent, even though the documents were discovered on November 2 last year.

Well, aides to President Joe Biden have been searching around and have found another batch of classified documents at a different location.

NBC News: Biden aides found another batch of classified documents in a separate location @carolelee @KenDilanianNBC @mikememoli — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 11, 2023

NBC News reports:

Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration, according to a person familiar with the matter. Since November, after the discovery of documents with classified markings in his former office, Biden aides have been searching for any additional classified materials that might be in other locations he used, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the ongoing inquiry. The White House did not return a request for comment. The Justice Department had no comment.

So are these the ones that contained nuclear secrets, and where did they find them? Biden’s beach house?

MSNBC: Biden aides have found a second batch of classified docs at a different location pic.twitter.com/RNka0mrNUO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2023

In Biden's defense, he couldn't remember where he put the first batch of classified documents. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 11, 2023

Where were they found, how long have they been there and did the CCP make a large payment to the location? — Steve Holler (@SteveHoller) January 11, 2023

“…went astray…” How very gracious they are for our Potato-in-Chief. — Σοφία (@SophiaGreat_ist) January 11, 2023

Anyone else find these discoveries coming just as the GOP takes the House curious timing? — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) January 11, 2023

It just fell into Republicans’ laps.

Joesph. No bueno. — Michael Leon (@mikeleeeeon) January 11, 2023

yes, very “different fact sets” @NBCNews. Biden should have had ZERO classified docs. pic.twitter.com/73suITkHvp — cleetus von peachpatch (@sonstheserum) January 11, 2023

"The handling of these classified documents is irresponsible" ~ Joe Biden 2022 — LostInNewJersey (@Lost_In_NJ) January 11, 2023

"How could anyone be so careless." -Biden — Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr. (@DrHenryWaltonJ1) January 11, 2023

We guess we’re supposed to be impressed that aides are searching for any more classified documents that might have been “misplaced” by the former vice president.

