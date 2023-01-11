As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t think there needed to be a “confrontation” between her and reporters over the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., adding that the White House had been plenty transparent, even though the documents were discovered on November 2 last year.

Well, aides to President Joe Biden have been searching around and have found another batch of classified documents at a different location.

NBC News reports:

Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Since November, after the discovery of documents with classified markings in his former office, Biden aides have been searching for any additional classified materials that might be in other locations he used, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the ongoing inquiry.

The White House did not return a request for comment. The Justice Department had no comment.

So are these the ones that contained nuclear secrets, and where did they find them? Biden’s beach house?

It just fell into Republicans’ laps.

We guess we’re supposed to be impressed that aides are searching for any more classified documents that might have been “misplaced” by the former vice president.

