As we told you, after word got out that Joe Biden had also been keeping Obama-admin-era classified documents in the garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the president calmly dismissed concerns about compromises to national security by explaining that the documents in question were kept in his garage, which he always made sure to lock because that was also where he kept his precious Corvette. It’s not like they were just sitting out there on the street or something! Gosh!

Well, needless to say, it was a pretty terrible explanation from Biden. Just the sort of explanation that typically requires someone else to come out and clarify a little bit later.

That’s exactly what happened, but the clarification still didn’t do Biden any favors:

NEW from White House counsel: Classified documents were “inadvertently misplaced” and that it was a “mistake.” pic.twitter.com/0jBX23NAZF — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 12, 2023

Hey, these things happen all the time!

It’s like misplacing your keys or your baby – we’ve all done it. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 12, 2023

We could actually believe that Biden has misplaced his keys and a baby or two during the course of his life. But you don’t just accidentally take some classified documents and “misplace” them in your damn garage.

WH lawyer Richard Sauber: "We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel. … — Morgan Chalfant (@mchalfant16) January 12, 2023

… We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake." — Morgan Chalfant (@mchalfant16) January 12, 2023

You guys. Come on.

Inadvertently placed inside the old man's garage next to the car. https://t.co/IUWx0yLi53 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2023

Classified documents taken without clearance and inadvertently misplaced in his garage. https://t.co/UMrXqnlUkG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2023

Also, how promptly are you really acting, though, if you decide to take classified documents you’re not supposed to have and hide them in your private office and garage (and possibly several other places) for seven years?

upon discovery = getting caught — Keep Calm and Carry (@johnnyfriegas) January 12, 2023

Exactly.

There is absolutely nothing about this whole affair whatsoever that passes the smell test. The fish rots from the head down, and Joe Biden’s been rotten for decades. So his administration is extra-ultra-mega rotten.

***

