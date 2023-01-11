Early this morning there was a nationwide ground stop at all airports for the first time since 9/11/01. The issue was an FAA computer system, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has promised to get to the “root cause” of the issue (::cough:: “climate change” ::cough::).

Meanwhile, Buttigieg has been making the media rounds saying related issues aren’t really that unusual. Watch:

PETE BUTTIGIEG: “Glitches and complications happen all the time…" pic.twitter.com/QRWscFlMWO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2023

It seems like we’ve gone from “Build Back Better” to “S**t Happens” in just under two years.

We didn’t have theses glitches & complications prior to Biden. — Chris Brackin (@ChrisBrackin11) January 11, 2023

The.entire.system.was.down. That's a bit bigger than a "glitch". — at least I have my wife (@ubahmlee) January 11, 2023

He has no idea what is actually going on. — Pam Parke (@PamParke1) January 11, 2023

When the government f’s up….it’s a glitch that happens all the time. 🙄 https://t.co/BEcW4BMusK — ETW (@EricT_Wacker) January 11, 2023

Now imagine the media/Dem reaction if Trump was still in office and the same thing happened.

Sure Pete. Glitches that shut down ALL US flights? No, that does not happen "all the time". Just on your watch. https://t.co/2dcKOeP506 — AprilBloom2022 (@JBloom2022) January 11, 2023

How long will it take before the White House is bragging about all the flights that were created this morning after the ground stop was lifted?

***

Related:

At least now we know what was NOT a ‘root cause’ of the FAA’s computer outage

Pete Buttigieg now looking into ‘root causes’ of FAA system outage (here are some predictions…)

Heckuva job, Petey! Amtrak riders stuck on board for 37 hours reassured that they weren’t hostages

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!