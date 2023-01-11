For the first time since 9/11/01, there was a ground stop for all domestic flights in the U.S. after a computer outage. The cause remains to be seen but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has spoken to President Biden about the latest transportation-related fiasco under this administration:

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

“No evidence of a cyberattack at this point.”

BREAKING: Flights across the U.S. impacted by a major outage, FAA says. https://t.co/UCo0OTsvxY — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2023

From NBC News:

Departing flights across the United States were grounded Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had experienced a computer outage. The FAA said later that it had ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET. More than 4,000 flights within, to and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware. Nearly 700 flights were listed as canceled. The FAA said on its website that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had “failed.” NOTAM contains information essential to workers involved in flight operations.

Buttigieg will get on this just as soon as he’s done fixing the problem with racist roads.

.@POTUS was briefed by @SecretaryPete early this morning. @POTUS directed DOT/FAA to restore the system quickly and safely, and to determine causes. @SecretaryPete will provide @POTUS an update later this morning. — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 11, 2023

When flights resume the Biden White House will add “created thousands of domestic flight routes” to their list of “accomplishments.”

I know it's not all his fault, but hard to argue that any Transportation Secretary in my lifetime has had a worse track record than @SecretaryPete Ports, trucking, rail strike, Airline issues, Southwest debacle, etc, etc. And he is literally NEVER around for these emergencies. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 11, 2023

All these problems hitting just after Biden took office are total coincidences no doubt (cue massive eye roll).

Secretary Mayor Pete is probably already working with his comms team to figure out how yet another transportation crisis is someone else’s fault. https://t.co/weUY2QEo3S — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 11, 2023

They’ll end up blaming climate change and conclude that a couple trillion additional dollars need to be spent on infrastructure.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!