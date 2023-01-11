For the first time since 9/11/01, there was a ground stop for all domestic flights in the U.S. after a computer outage. The cause remains to be seen but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has spoken to President Biden about the latest transportation-related fiasco under this administration:

“No evidence of a cyberattack at this point.”

From NBC News:

Departing flights across the United States were grounded Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had experienced a computer outage.

The FAA said later that it had ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET.

More than 4,000 flights within, to and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware. Nearly 700 flights were listed as canceled.

The FAA said on its website that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had “failed.” NOTAM contains information essential to workers involved in flight operations.

Buttigieg will get on this just as soon as he’s done fixing the problem with racist roads.

When flights resume the Biden White House will add “created thousands of domestic flight routes” to their list of “accomplishments.”

All these problems hitting just after Biden took office are total coincidences no doubt (cue massive eye roll).

They’ll end up blaming climate change and conclude that a couple trillion additional dollars need to be spent on infrastructure.

***

