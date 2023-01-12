White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre worked hard at today’s briefing to spin, obfuscate and deflect a barrage of questions about classified documents being found at Biden’s Wilmington home (and two other locations).

It’s too bad that Republican Sen. John Kennedy wasn’t in the press corps today, because on Fox News earlier he rattled off four excellent questions that need to be answered. Watch:

The powers that be have known about Pres. Biden’s classified documents since Nov. 2nd—it’s now the middle of January. I have some questions. pic.twitter.com/cVDzdTpVh7 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 12, 2023

The WH press corps should feel free to ask KJP any and all of those questions (not that she’d actually answer them).

***

***

