Today’s White House briefing opened up with John Kirby fielding some questions. One question was related to the classified documents President Biden had in his garage and in a couple of other locations. To Kirby’s credit, he didn’t automatically refer the questioner to White House counsel and actually provided an answer, unlike Karine Jean-Pierre.

DOOCY: "What happens to someone in the chain of command if they do leave [a SCIF] with a piece of classified material…?" KIRBY: "You self report, which is exactly what the president did." pic.twitter.com/apx8NKBcaJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2023

We’re just guessing that if a lower-level government employee “self-reported” that he had classified documents in his garage for several years that wouldn’t be considered a satisfactory ending to the story.

He didn't self report. He had them for at least 6 years! — Dina Hinckley (@hinck07) January 25, 2023

Years later??? — deesan (@deesan00050636) January 25, 2023

6 to 14 years later? Really? — Ed (@EdwardW14395798) January 25, 2023

So the message being sent is that it’s ok to have classified documents in your possession if you “self-report” even if it’s many years later? Interesting.

