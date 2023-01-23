Earlier we told you that Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin helpfully explained why Trump’s handling of classified documents is worse than Biden keeping docs in his Wilmington garage next to his Corvette (and other locations).

Up next: Fired former FBI agent Peter Strzok offered up this comparison of the situations and it’s very on-brand:

Applying the facts of what we know of both Biden and Trump's document sagas – including yesterday's consent search of Biden's residence – to DOJ's past practice yields two clear conclusions:

– Trump should be prosecuted

– Biden should not — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) January 22, 2023

In other words, as usual, it’s “D”ifferent in one of those cases.

Biden has classified documents going back to his time in the Senate, stored haphazardly in the house he rented to his compromised son. — Dani the Georgia B2B Natty Girl 🏆 (@NewYearsDani) January 23, 2023

Clearly there are many (including people like Strzok, Rob Reiner, etc.) who aren’t letting Biden’s own classified document problem put a damper on their hopes of seeing Trump get indicted.

Sure, if by that you mean the past DOJ practice of covering for the criminal acts of prominent Democrats. — Eric H. (@ericinva) January 23, 2023

Peter Strzok lecturing on facts. That's funny. https://t.co/31WwIiV1xb — TheBSDetector (@BSDetector4u) January 23, 2023

A tweet about “applying the facts” is a legit LOL coming from this guy:

The DOJ released the text of Bowdich’s termination letter to Strzok late last week in an effort to prove his firing was not the result of pressure from the former president. ‘As I considered all the known facts associated with the adjudication of your case it was difficult to imagine another incident like yours which brought so much discredit to the organization,’ Bowdich said in the August 2018 letter that was obtained by the Washington Examiner. ‘In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization.’

