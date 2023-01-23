Heading into the weekend even more classified documents were found at President Biden’s Wilmington home, and the Justice Department search was reportedly requested by the White House:

White House lawyers reportedly requested the FBI search that uncovered a fourth batch of misplaced classified documents inside President Joe Biden’s private residence on Friday. Justice Department officials had previously stated that the 13-hour search of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home was “consensual,” but it was unclear which party had initiated it. It now appears that the White House requested the search of its own accord, NBC News reported, citing White House sources. Friday’s batch of documents was the fourth to be found since November, and the third to be found inside Biden’s Wilmington home.

In the meantime we can count on Democrats like Sen. Dick Durbin to help explain why it’s “D”different for Biden to have classified documents at his home (and elsewhere) and what Trump did was way worse:

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin is shown his own past comments saying it's "a literal outrage" for a president to store classified documents at his home. Q: "Is it also an outrage for [Biden]?" DURBIN: Well no this is different pic.twitter.com/AOd6J9NMya — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 22, 2023

That “D” after your name buys a lot of benefit of the doubt with Sen. Durbin.

Same kind of energy- pic.twitter.com/bCVous6tZl — Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 22, 2023

“It’s DIFFERENT when WE do it!” — Jeff Vee (@Acuda4me) January 22, 2023

It might indeed be “different,” just not in the way Durbin would like everybody to believe:

I agree this is different, it’s much worse. https://t.co/Xo0I5Rk4s2 — George Taylor (@George_LNS_de) January 23, 2023

Some of the classified documents in Biden’s possession reportedly go all the way back to his days in the Senate.

It's is worse then Mr Trump .. they keep popping up now as far back as when in the Senate…these guys are revealing themselves to be power hungry loons… https://t.co/mrbG5DJcDs — Bob Bittner (@sr_ctt3) January 23, 2023

How many more classified documents will be “found” in Biden’s possession this week? Place your bets!

